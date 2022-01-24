Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – March 21, 2022) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Rubix (RBT) on March 23, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the RBT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 23, 2022.

Figure 1: LBank Exchange Will List Rubix (RBT) on March 23, 2022

Blockchain protocols such as Bitcoin and Ethereum with exhaustive mining-based Proof-of-Work consensus algorithms often cause high latency, low throughput, and high transaction costs, while Proof-of-Stake consensus protocols suffer from concentration and security issues. Designed to address these shortcomings, the Rubix (RBT) introduces Proof-of-Pledge protocol and Proofchain that processes transactions in an asynchronously parallel manner, making it highly scalable, superfast, and eco-friendly. Its native token RBT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 23, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Rubix

Rubix is an L1 blockchain protocol consisting of thousands of Proofchains that always compose to one global state without needing centralized coordinators. The architecture is modular where apps/enterprises can build subnets, merge them, detach them, all on a public chain with one swarm key.

Rubix is built to facilitate decentralized applications that power real world commerce at significant scale on a decentralized network. Subnets and App chains can be built easily on Rubix decentralized public chain at zero gas fees. It introduces Proof-of-Pledge (PoP) protocol which leverages the best of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake while avoiding their failings. The mining protocol of Rubix is eco-friendly and lightweight enough to run on laptops, desktops and VMs.

The Proofchain of Rubix processes transactions in an asynchronously parallel manner, each transaction achieves finality on its own without waiting to be pooled with unrelated transactions, which makes it superfast. Moreover, 6.8 million Proofchains can scale now concurrently and in parallel on Rubix, while every node can be in a private subnet, yet always add up to one global public state, providing privacy, immutability and global provenance.

In addition, Rubix features a post-quantum cheating immune algorithm that facilitates multi-party computation (MPC) using non-linear secret sharing (NLSS), and it’s the only chain where every wallet starts with a pseudonymous, programmable Decentralized Identity (DID) at L1, so that users can build Apps with immutable and secured identities.

With these advanced features and technologies, the community of Rubix is building various projects currently, such as ESG/carbon credit provenance, smarter NFT platforms with lower gas fees and higher security, smart toll management solutions for fraud prevention, property tokenization in Metaverse and real estate, secure CBDC subnets and stablecoins with lower fees, decentralized DNS/MFA/KYC solutions, and so on.

About RBT Token

RBT is the native utility token of Rubix, which is a must to perform a peer to peer transaction on the chain, and also used as reward to incentivize miners. It’s capped about 51.4 million in total, tokens are mined in perpetuity, but with a long tail.

With Rubix’s breakthrough Proofchain architecture, the network does not require expensive miners or overpowering stakeholders with proof of stake protocols to maintain the network integrity. Rubix node can be set up even on a laptop with basic specifications, most computing nodes in the world would be eligible for being a miner. Early app developers can earn pre-created tokens based on the velocity of transactions on their applications. Validators also can earn utility tokens based on their proofs of pledge.

RBT will be listed on LBank Exchange at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 23, 2022, investors who are interested in Rubix investment can easily buy and sell RBT on LBank Exchange by then.

