LetGetChecked Appoints Nigel Clerkin as Chief Financial Officer

Experienced leader brings over 20 years of corporate finance expertise at global healthcare companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LetsGetChecked, a global healthcare solutions company, announced today that it has appointed Nigel Clerkin as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Clerkin will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s financial strategy and objectives.

With over 20 years of experience, Clerkin has a proven track record of leading teams across the healthcare industry of fast-paced global companies, including UDG Healthcare, ConvaTec, and Elan Corporation. He has extensive corporate finance expertise earned in both public company and private equity settings, blended with strong commercial awareness and operational capability.

“On behalf of our entire team, I’m thrilled to welcome industry veteran Nigel Clerkin to LetsGetChecked,” said Peter Foley, Founder and CEO of LetsGetChecked. “Nigel is a results-oriented CFO, bringing a wealth of experience in developing and implementing financial strategy for fast-paced companies, which will meaningfully contribute to our mission of empowering people to live longer, happier lives as we enter our next chapter of growth.”

As CFO of LetsGetChecked, Clerkin will implement the financial strategy and ensure the finance function serves the needs of the business as it continues to grow rapidly.

“I am honored to join LetsGetChecked, a company that has the potential for significant growth for many years to come,” said Nigel Clerkin, CFO. “I look forward to working with Peter and the team at LetsGetChecked to bring meaningful change to the healthcare space.”

LetsGetChecked provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. The company has delivered nearly three million tests and served more than 300 corporate customers with testing services and biometric screening solutions since it was founded in 2015.

To learn more about LetsGetChecked, please visit www.LetsGetChecked.com.

About LetsGetChecked

LetsGetChecked is a global healthcare solutions company that provides the tools to manage health from home through direct access to diagnostic testing, virtual care, and medication delivery for a wide range of health and wellness conditions. LetsGetChecked’s end-to-end model includes manufacturing, logistics, lab analysis, physician support, and prescription fulfillment. Founded in 2015, the company empowers people with accessible health information and care to live longer, happier lives.

LetsGetChecked is available nationwide in the United States, the United Kingdom, and most EU countries. It is co-headquartered in Dublin and New York.

Contacts

Emily Ryan, [email protected]