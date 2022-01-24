Lightbits Wins Data Storage Innovation of the Year

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Data Technology Products and Companies

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloud—Lightbits®, the first software-defined NVMe® data platform for any cloud, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Data Storage Innovation of the Year” award in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today.

Lightbits has built an innovative solution designed to provide a unified, consistent high performance data platform for any cloud that delivers efficiency, simplicity, and agility for container-based applications in a Kubernetes environment as well as virtualized applications in a VMware or OpenStack environment. Lightbits stands out as a leader because it gives customers the ability to get more value from their flash storage resources in terms of performance and capacity utilization while enabling customers to provision storage faster and at lower cost, which positively impacts both the top line and bottom line.

Designed to enable digital transformation, the breakthrough Lightbits Cloud Data Platform is architected to leverage the performance and latency benefits of NVMe/TCP and Intelligent Flash Management™ (IFM), solving the complexity and high-cost problems of high-performance storage for private, edge, and public clouds. Lightbits NVMe/TCP provides efficiency and flexibility of disaggregation at performance that is similar to local flash.

“Lightbits solves data center problems for our customers, delivering efficiency, simplicity, and agility for the most demanding CSP, FinServ, and Telco workloads,” said Eran Kirzner, CEO of Lightbits Labs. “Our data platform is used by Fortune 500 companies today and gaining massive customer traction because it increases ROI with high performance, it reduces TCO with disaggregation, maximizes the utility of flash, and it’s easy to consume. It’s an honor to be recognized by the Data Breakthrough Awards as the Data Storage Innovation of the Year.”

The annual Data Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the data technology innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Data Analytics, Big Data, Business Intelligence, Data Storage and many more. The third annual Data Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from across the globe.

“Organizations are committing to digital transformation on an enormous scale – resulting in an explosive growth of data, but these companies are now facing the challenge of extracting the value of all their data,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. “New applications and technologies are sorely needed in order to rapidly access, analyze and store mountains of data and NVMe/TCP represents a “breakthrough” solution for enterprise IT organizations managing Big Data. It’s more cost-efficient and delivers better application performance and lower latencies – and we are thrilled to recognize this innovation in our 2022 Data Breakthrough Awards program. Congratulations to Lightbits for their well-deserved industry recognition as ‘Data Storage Innovation of the Year.’”

Lightbits has partnered with leading technology providers to deliver complete, fully validated solutions, including Dell, HPE, Intel, Lenovo, Supermicro, and VMware.

“We are pleased to see Lightbits recognized for their innovative data platform,” said Lawrence Lam, GM of Architecture at Supermicro.

To find a Lightbits authorized reseller in the GoPurple program, go to https://www.lightbitslabs.com/partners/.

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits), is a cloud data platform company that delivers ease of use and efficiency while unlocking agility for modern businesses. Creators of the NVMe® over TCP (NVMe/TCP) protocol, Lightbits is leading the digital data center transformation by making software-defined storage that is easy to deploy at scale and delivers performance equivalent to local flash to accelerate cloud-native applications in bare metal, virtual, or containerized environments. Backed by leading enterprise investors including Cisco Investments, Dell Technologies Capital, Intel Capital, and Micron, Lightbits is on a mission to make high-performance elastic block storage simple, scalable, and cost-efficient for any cloud.

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more.

