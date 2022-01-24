Lightning eMotors Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

– Record full year revenue of $21.0 million, increased 131% year-over-year

– Record full year sales of 146 zero-emission vehicles, increased 103% year-over-year

– Record fourth quarter revenue of $4.2 million, increased 13% year-over-year

– Announced GM partnership to strengthen our chassis supply

– Announced today a partnership with Forest River for factory-certified Lightning repower powertrains supporting over 50,000 eligible Forest River Shuttle buses and Vans currently on the road

LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors”, “Lightning”, or the “Company”), a leading provider of zero-emission powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021.

“The fourth quarter capped a transformational year for Lightning, as we strengthened the company by announcing new strategic OEM partnerships, increasing our sales pipeline, expanding our factory capacity, shipping new products, and adding strong executives to the leadership team,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “We believe we have more zero-emission Class 3-6 commercial vehicles on the road than any other US OEM, as we continued to deliver vehicles under our key contracts with Forest River and Collins Bus, among others. We shipped our first Class A double deck motorcoach, which we announced as a new product in the fourth quarter. Recently we announced key partnerships with General Motors, CATL, and Winnebago. Further, we received our first orders for electric ambulances from our agreement with REV Group announced last year. The fact that so many industry-leading commercial vehicle OEMs are choosing to partner with us validates our model and product leadership position, and the repeat customer orders we are seeing from major fleets following initial evaluations speaks to their belief in our staying power.”

Reeser continued, “Actions we took last year to address supply chain challenges around battery supply have mitigated much of the risk we faced in 2021. Chassis supply chain uncertainties that started in the summer of 2021 remain and are a key challenge now in 2022. Our engineering and supply chain teams have again taken strategic actions to help mitigate this risk. We announced the development of our own Lightning eChassis, and we entered into a partnership with General Motors. These actions and partnerships should begin to alleviate chassis-related supply constraints later in 2022 and into 2023. Moreover, our team has directed additional resources toward repower opportunities, leading to the partnership we announced today with Forest River to provide factory-certified Lightning repower powertrains to support over 50,000 eligible Forest River Shuttles buses that are on the road today. We believe we are well positioned to capture many of the commercial vehicle EV repower opportunities that have sprung up with the lack of available new commercial vehicle chassis. Lightning is the only OEM today to offer powertrains to replace ICE and EV powertrains in school buses, shuttle buses, transit buses, and motorcoaches.”

Key Company Highlights

We continue to develop relationships and partnerships with leading vocational vehicle OEMs and suppliers:

Lightning eMotors is a leading zero-emission commercial fleet vehicle and powertrain manufacturer, with over 1.3 million miles of zero-emission commercial vehicle road experience. Lightning provides zero-emission solutions (both Battery Electric and Fuel Cell Electric) for commercial fleets, including Class 3-5 cargo and passenger vehicles, school buses, Class 5-6 work trucks, and Class 7 city buses and motorcoaches. Lightning eMotors’ ongoing focus has been on providing a broad range of premium zero-emission vehicle and powertrain platforms and charging solutions to help fleets reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and lower costs.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue was $4.2 million, compared to $3.7 million for the prior-year period, an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Net income was $22.2 million, compared to net loss of $13.4 million during the prior year. The change in net income was primarily due to a $40.0 million gain from the non-cash change in the fair value of the earnout liability. Diluted net earnings per share was $0.28, compared to a loss of $0.42 in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$15.9 million, compared to -$5.1 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $20.0 million, compared to $6.9 million during the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP measures. See explanatory language and reconciliation to the GAAP measures below.

2021 Annual Financial Results

Revenue was $21.0 million in 2021, compared to $9.1 million in 2020, an increase of 131% year-over-year.

Net loss was $100.8 million, compared to net loss of $37.7 million during the prior year. Basic and diluted net loss per share were $1.67, compared to $1.25 in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was -$38.8 million, compared to -$13.2 million during the prior year. Adjusted net loss was $53.0 million, compared to $16.5 million in 2020.

We ended the quarter with $168.5 million in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet.

The Q4 and full year information reflects our preliminary unaudited results and is based on the information available as of the date of this announcement. The audit may require adjustments which could result in changes to the Company’s unaudited financial results included in this press release.

Order Backlog and Awarded Orders

As of March 14, 2022, the Company had an order backlog—including full vehicles, powertrain systems to be sold directly to customers, and charging systems—of approximately 1,500 units valued at $169.3 million.

The Company’s sales pipeline remains strong at $1.5 billion and is expected to grow further due to strengthening forces driving commercial fleet electrification and a larger sales force. We expect the 2021 Federal Infrastructure Bill funding programs to begin to solidify over the next two quarters, resulting in over $10 billion in new funding for medium and heavy duty commercial electric vehicles, driving customer demand for Lightning products and services.

Guidance

We continue to experience supply chain challenges involving chassis and other key components. Delays associated with any of these components may impact the timing of revenue. Fortunately, our customers remain supportive, and we have not seen any order cancellations due to delivery timing. Based on current business conditions, the Company expects:

  • First quarter revenue to be in the range of $5.0 million to $6.0 million. Approximately $7 million of potential Q1 revenue has been pushed into future quarters due to supply constraints, principally chassis.
  • First quarter vehicle and powertrain sales to be in the range of 65 units to 75 units
  • First quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of -$15 million to -$17 million
  • Quarterly revenue to grow sequentially throughout 2022 as supply chain issues are managed and incremental revenue is realized from non-chassis-dependent products such as repowers and Lightning Energy

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Company management will host a webcast and conference call on March 28, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call and access the Company’s fourth quarter update presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.lightningemotors.com/.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-6910 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8731 (international).

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero emission vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans and ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks and school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motorcoaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures ZEVs to support the wide array of fleet customer needs, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the financial statements of Lightning eMotors (including guidance), its product and customer developments, its expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future revenues and expenses, its expectations regarding the availability and timing of components and supplies and the business plans of Lightning eMotors’ management team. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of Lightning eMotors considering their respective experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effects on Lightning eMotors as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Lightning eMotors will be those anticipated. These forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors include, but are not limited to: (i) those related to our operations and business and financial performance; (ii) our ability to have access to an adequate supply of motors, chassis and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect (iii) our ability to attract and retain customers; (iv) backlog amounts and sales pipeline that may not result in actual revenue or be indicative of future revenues or sales; (v) our ability to up-sell and cross-sell to customers; (vi) the success of our customers’ development programs which will drive future revenues; (vii) our ability to execute on our business strategy; (viii) our ability to compete effectively; (ix) our ability to manage growth, scale up infrastructure and manage increased headcount; (x) the ability of the Company to maintain the New York Stock Exchange’s listing standards, (xi) potential business and supply chain disruptions, including those related to physical security threats, information technology or cyber-attacks, epidemics, pandemics, sanctions, political unrest, war, terrorism or natural disasters; (xii) macroeconomic factors, including current global and regional market conditions, commodity prices, inflation and deflation; (xiii) federal, state, and local laws, regulations and government incentives, particularly those related to the commercial electric vehicle market; (xiv) the volatility in the price of our securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business and changes in the capital structure; (xv) planned and potential business or asset acquisitions or combinations; (xvi) the size and growth of the markets in which we operate; (xvii) the mix of products utilized by the Company’s customers and such customers’ needs for these products; (xviii) market acceptance of new product offerings; and (xix) our funding and liquidity plans. Moreover, we operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions being made prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Lightning eMotors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues

 

$

4,221

 

 

$

3,720

 

 

$

20,992

 

 

$

9,088

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

6,901

 

 

 

4,874

 

 

 

26,293

 

 

 

11,087

 

Gross loss

 

 

(2,680

)

 

 

(1,154

)

 

 

(5,301

)

 

 

(1,999

)

Operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

875

 

 

 

567

 

 

 

3,089

 

 

 

1,309

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

13,606

 

 

 

3,478

 

 

 

42,851

 

 

 

10,451

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

14,481

 

 

 

4,045

 

 

 

45,940

 

 

 

11,760

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(17,161

)

 

 

(5,199

)

 

 

(51,241

)

 

 

(13,759

)

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

3,833

 

 

 

1,741

 

 

 

13,367

 

 

 

2,983

 

Inducement expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from change in fair value of warrant liabilities

 

 

704

 

 

 

6,472

 

 

 

28,812

 

 

 

20,835

 

(Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

(3,949

)

 

 

 

 

 

5,341

 

 

 

 

(Gain) loss from change in fair value of earnout liability

 

 

(39,981

)

 

 

 

 

 

4,183

 

 

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,194

)

 

 

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

46

 

 

 

(31

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

76

 

Total other (income) expense, net

 

 

(39,347

)

 

 

8,182

 

 

 

49,528

 

 

 

23,894

 

Net Income (Loss)

 

$

22,186

 

 

$

(13,381

)

 

$

(100,769

)

 

$

(37,653

)

Net income (loss) per share basic

 

$

0.30

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(1.67

)

 

$

(1.25

)

Net income (loss) per share diluted

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

(0.42

)

 

$

(1.67

)

 

$

(1.25

)

Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic

 

 

74,984,051

 

 

 

31,585,159

 

 

 

60,260,156

 

 

 

30,095,634

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

78,311,597

 

 

 

31,585,159

 

 

 

60,260,156

 

 

 

30,095,634

 

Lightning eMotors, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shares)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

168,538

 

 

$

460

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,349 and $0 as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

 

 

9,172

 

 

 

4,122

 

Inventories

 

 

14,621

 

 

 

5,743

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

7,067

 

 

 

3,999

 

Total current assets

 

 

199,398

 

 

 

14,324

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

4,891

 

 

 

2,615

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

 

 

8,742

 

 

 

7,881

 

Other assets

 

 

379

 

 

 

45

 

Total assets

 

$

213,410

 

 

$

24,865

 

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,021

 

 

$

2,599

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

5,045

 

 

 

2,944

 

Warrant liability

 

 

2,185

 

 

 

21,155

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

 

 

 

7,954

 

Current portion of long-term debt – related party

 

 

 

 

 

6,225

 

Current portion of operating lease obligation

 

 

1,166

 

 

 

1,769

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

14,417

 

 

 

42,646

 

Long-term debt, net of debt discount

 

 

63,768

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount – related party

 

 

 

 

 

1,649

 

Operating lease obligation, net of current portion

 

 

9,260

 

 

 

7,265

 

Derivative liability

 

 

17,418

 

 

 

 

Earnout liability

 

 

83,144

 

 

 

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

191

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

188,198

 

 

 

51,560

 

Stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $.0001, 1,000,000 shares authorized no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $.0001, 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020; 75,062,642 and 32,949,507 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

8

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

206,768

 

 

 

54,097

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(181,564

)

 

 

(80,795

)

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

25,212

 

 

 

(26,695

)

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

213,410

 

 

$

24,865

 

Lightning eMotors, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, except shares)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Year Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

22,186

 

 

$

(13,381

)

 

$

(100,769

)

 

$

(37,653

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

269

 

 

 

99

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

362

 

Provision for doubtful accounts

 

 

3,207

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,349

 

 

 

 

Provision for inventory obsolescence and write-downs

 

 

917

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

917

 

 

 

261

 

Loss on disposal of fixed asset

 

 

48

 

 

 

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

 

Gain on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,194

)

 

 

 

Change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

704

 

 

 

6,472

 

 

 

28,812

 

 

 

20,835

 

Change in fair value of earnout liability

 

 

(39,981

)

 

 

 

 

 

4,183

 

 

 

 

Change in fair value of derivative liability

 

 

(3,949

)

 

 

 

 

 

5,341

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation

 

 

993

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

2,538

 

 

 

275

 

Amortization of debt discount

 

 

2,072

 

 

 

1,319

 

 

 

6,670

 

 

 

1,789

 

Non-cash impact of operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

(462

)

 

 

459

 

 

 

991

 

 

 

1,254

 

Issuance of common stock warrants for services performed

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

 

Other non-cash expenses

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

165

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(309

)

 

 

(77

)

 

 

(8,399

)

 

 

(3,016

)

Inventories

 

 

(4,777

)

 

 

(1,064

)

 

 

(9,795

)

 

 

(2,017

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

131

 

 

 

(1,426

)

 

 

(6,380

)

 

 

(1,621

)

Accounts payable

 

 

2,285

 

 

 

1,209

 

 

 

3,578

 

 

 

1,442

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

 

(1,179

)

 

 

1,580

 

 

 

4,005

 

 

 

1,698

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

 

(17,845

)

 

 

(4,533

)

 

 

(65,807

)

 

 

(16,226

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(924

)

 

 

(712

)

 

 

(3,244

)

 

 

(2,013

)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

 

 

46

 

 

 

 

 

 

55

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(878

)

 

 

(712

)

 

 

(3,189

)

 

 

(2,013

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs paid

 

 

 

 

 

300

 

 

 

95,000

 

 

 

9,679

 

Proceeds from Business combination and PIPE Financing, net of issuance costs paid

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

142,796

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from facility borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,000

 

 

 

1,000

 

Repayments of facility borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,500

)

 

 

 

Proceeds as part of a redemption of convertible notes payable and Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock and warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,000

 

Proceeds from the exercise of Series C redeemable convertible preferred warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,100

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of common warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

157

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of Series C convertible preferred stock and preferred stock warrants

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,225

 

Proceeds for the exercise of Series C redeemable convertible preferred warrants

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

 

 

 

 

 

500

 

Payments on finance lease obligations

 

 

 

 

 

(38

)

 

 

(54

)

 

 

(88

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

23

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

86

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

23

 

 

 

804

 

 

 

237,074

 

 

 

17,402

 

Net increase in cash

 

 

(18,700

)

 

 

(4,441

)

 

 

168,078

 

 

 

(837

)

Cash – Beginning of year

 

 

187,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

460

 

 

 

1,297

 

Cash – End of period

 

$

168,538

 

 

$

(4,441

)

 

$

168,538

 

 

$

460

 

Supplemental cash flow information – Cash paid for interest

 

$

3,686

 

 

$

223

 

 

$

6,245

 

 

$

864

 

Significant noncash transactions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnout liability at inception

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

78,960

 

 

$

 

Warrant liability at inception

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,253

 

 

 

 

Derivative liability at inception

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,063

 

 

 

 

Conversion of short-term convertible notes for common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,679

 

 

 

 

Conversion of convertible notes for common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10,089

 

 

 

 

Conversion of warrant liabilities for common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

37,580

 

 

 

 

Conversion of convertible notes payable into Series C redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,000

 

Finance lease right-of-use asset in exchange for a lease liability

 

 

208

 

 

 

 

 

 

208

 

 

 

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operational performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information among other operational metrics to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, stock-based compensation, gains or losses related to the change in fair value of warrant, derivative and earnout share liabilities, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and other non-recurring costs determined by management, such as Business Combination related expenses. Adjusted net loss is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, gains or losses related to the change in fair value of warrant, derivative and earnout share liabilities, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and certain other non-recurring costs determined by management, such as Business Combination related expenses.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Brian Smith

(800) 223-0740

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:
Nick Bettis

(800) 223-0740

[email protected]

