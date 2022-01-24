Mammoth Biosciences Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Elaine Sun appointed Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Ted Tisch appointed Chief Agility Officer

Adriana Dantas Lemberg joins as Vice President, Product Management, and Dimitrios Zisoulis joins as Vice President, Genome Engineering

BRISBANE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CRISPR—Mammoth Biosciences, a biotech company building the next generation of CRISPR products to cure and detect disease, today announced the appointment of Elaine Sun as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“We’re delighted to welcome Elaine to our growing team, as we realize our mission of bringing forth the next generation of CRISPR-based diagnostics and therapeutics,” said Trevor Martin, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mammoth Biosciences. “She brings with her the strategic, operational, and financial depth of experience that comes from more than 25 years in the life sciences industry – including building and growing public and private biotech companies – which will be invaluable as we advance the company into its next stage of growth.”

Ms. Sun joins Mammoth from Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., a public biotechnology company focused on the subcutaneous delivery of biologics and small molecule therapeutics, where she served as Senior Vice President and CFO, leading the company’s finance, accounting, information technology, site operations and the Hylenex® commercial business. During her time at Halozyme, Ms. Sun led the execution of multiple transactions, including a highly successful convertible offering that brought in more than $800 million in capital. Under her watch, the company achieved record revenues and profitability, as well as significant stock price appreciation, and entered into two new partnerships.

Prior to her position at Halozyme, Ms. Sun was CFO and Chief Strategy Officer of SutroVax Inc. (now Vaxcyte, Inc.), a developer of next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, where she helped engineer a robust supply chain strategy through innovative agreements with contract development and manufacturing organizations, led multiple successful private rounds, and prepared the company to go public. Previously, she served as Managing Director at Evercore Partners, a leading independent investment bank, as well Managing Director at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. Over her investment banking career, Ms. Sun has led and played key roles in a broad range of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device transactions – including multiple mergers, acquisitions, and financings – valued in excess of $50 billion. Ms. Sun received her B.A. from Wellesley College, and her MBA from Harvard Business School.

“I’m excited to join the Mammoth team at such an exciting time for the company, and I look forward to working with this exceptional group of people to build the leading CRISPR platform company of the future,” said Ms. Sun.

Current COO Ted Tisch will be assuming the role of Mammoth’s new Chief Agility Officer, and will continue to focus on enabling the scaling of the company across each of its businesses, and on further refining the processes leading to the long-term success of Mammoth.

Recent appointments to the Mammoth leadership team also include Adriana Dantas Lemberg, Vice President, Product Management, and Dimitrios Zisoulis, Vice President, Genome Engineering.

Ms. Dantas Lemberg has more than two decades of experience in the medical device IVD space, leading product development, marketing and sales organizations at Roche and Becton Dickinson. Her expertise in diagnostics at the point-of-need will be instrumental in delivering on the promise of CRISPR-based decentralized diagnostics that rival the gold standard of performance, reliability and affordability.

Mr. Zisoulis brings a wealth of experience in drug development in the gene therapy space. Most recently, he was Vice President of Drug Discovery at Locanabio, where he helped develop new RNA-targeting therapeutics. At Mammoth, he will lead the discovery and development of next-generation in vivo gene-editing therapeutics using Mammoth’s ultracompact CRISPR systems.

About Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is harnessing the diversity of life to power the next generation of CRISPR products. Through the discovery and engineering of novel CRISPR systems, the company is enabling the full potential of its platform to read and write the code of life. Mammoth aims to develop permanent genetic cures through best-in-class in vivo and ex vivo therapies and to democratize disease detection with on-demand diagnostics. By leveraging its internal research and development and exclusive licensing to Cas12, Cas13, Cas14, and Casɸ, Mammoth can provide enhanced diagnostics and genome editing for life science research, healthcare, agriculture, biodefense and more. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Mammoth Biosciences is co-founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel Laureate Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, Janice Chen, and Lucas Harrington. The firm is backed by top institutional investors including Redmile Group, Foresite Capital, Senator Investment Group, Sixth Street, Decheng, Mayfield, NFX, and 8VC.

