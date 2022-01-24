MEDIA ALERT: Anomali Announces eXtends Virtual Event, Showcasing How Organizations Can Leverage The Anomali Platform and Cloud-Native XDR Solution to Stop Attackers and Their Breaches

The Free Virtual Event Features How Big Data, Telemetry, and Global Intelligence Underpins an Effective and Efficient Cybersecurity Posture

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anomali, a leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions, has opened registration for Anomali eXtends. This premier virtual cybersecurity event will be delivered live to a global audience on both Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14.

Anomali eXtends follows the launch of The Anomali Platform and Cloud-Native XDR Solution, recognized by customers, partners, and analysts as an innovation that optimizes detection and response to ensure greater resilience in a world marked by rapid digital transformation and increasing threats, including ransomware.

The live event features five main stage sessions, four deep dive sessions and two booths including:

The Evolution of Adversary Defense. Featuring Anomali President Hugh Njemanze, this presentation reviews the evolution of cyber defense and what’s required to keep pace with the top threats of today and tomorrow.

Featuring Anomali President Hugh Njemanze, this presentation reviews the evolution of cyber defense and what’s required to keep pace with the top threats of today and tomorrow. The Power of XDR. Led by ESG Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow, Jon Oltsik, and Anomali Chief Product Officer (CPO) Mark Alba, this presentation will focus on defining XDR, outlining its value proposition, and how Anomali delivers on needed enterprise outcomes.

Led by ESG Senior Principal Analyst and Fellow, Jon Oltsik, and Anomali Chief Product Officer (CPO) Mark Alba, this presentation will focus on defining XDR, outlining its value proposition, and how Anomali delivers on needed enterprise outcomes. Taking Intelligence to Detection in Seconds: The Anomali Platform and Demo. Presented by Mark Alba, Anomali Chief Product Officer, and Scott Dowsett, Anomali VP of WW Sales Engineering, the session will showcase The Anomali Platform integrated product suite, its unique and differentiated features, and the use cases it addresses.

Presented by Mark Alba, Anomali Chief Product Officer, and Scott Dowsett, Anomali VP of WW Sales Engineering, the session will showcase The Anomali Platform integrated product suite, its unique and differentiated features, and the use cases it addresses. Customer Panel: The Benefits of The Anomali Platform and XDR. Featuring Cherie Burget, Director, Cyber Intelligence Operations, MM-ISAC, and Rob Labbé, Director, Information Security, Teck Resources Limited, and Anomali Chief Revenue Officer Sean Foster, this session details how customers use Anomali to optimize their security investments and improve their overall security posture.

Featuring Cherie Burget, Director, Cyber Intelligence Operations, MM-ISAC, and Rob Labbé, Director, Information Security, Teck Resources Limited, and Anomali Chief Revenue Officer Sean Foster, this session details how customers use Anomali to optimize their security investments and improve their overall security posture. Breakout Deep Dive Sessions include: The Anomali Platform with a detailed demo, The Anomali XDR Solution and use-cases, ROI of The Anomali Platform, and the benefits of machine learning and automation to stay ahead of attacks.

The Anomali Platform with a detailed demo, The Anomali XDR Solution and use-cases, ROI of The Anomali Platform, and the benefits of machine learning and automation to stay ahead of attacks. The event will feature two booths offering an opportunity for participants to talk with an expert and receive live demos of The Anomali Platform and Suite of Offerings.

In response to demand from our global customers and partners, Anomali eXtends will be hosted on Wednesday, April 13 at 8 AM PDT, 11 AM EDT, 4 PM BST, or Wednesday, April 14 at 7 AM BST, 10 AM GMT+4, and 2 PM GMT+8. This event is structured to provide valuable insights and learning to all audiences, including executive security leaders and other security operations professionals, including threat intelligence and SOC analysts, security engineers, and other practitioners. To register for the event, visit: Anomali eXtends.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Anomali

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/anomali/

Blog: https://www.anomali.com/blog

About Anomali

Anomali is the leader in intelligence-driven extended detection and response (XDR) cybersecurity solutions. Anchored by big data management (the “X”) and refined by artificial intelligence, The Anomali Platform, an XDR solution, delivers unique proprietary capabilities that correlate the largest repository of global intelligence with telemetry from customer-deployed security solutions. This combination empowers security operations teams to detect threats with precision, optimize response, achieve resiliency, and to ultimately stop attackers and breaches. Our SaaS-based solutions easily integrate into existing security tech stacks through native-cloud, multi-cloud, on-premises, and hybrid deployments. Founded in 2013, Anomali serves global B2B enterprise businesses as well as large public sector organizations, ISACs, ISAOs, service providers and Global 1000 customers to help safeguard the world’s critical infrastructure, businesses and people. Leading venture firms, including Google Ventures, General Catalyst and IVP, back Anomali. Learn more at www.anomali.com.

Contacts

Karen Buffo



[email protected]