MetaBank Announces Name Change to Pathward

The Pathward name represents the company’s commitment to helping individuals and small and medium sized businesses access financial services that promote economic mobility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetaBank®, N.A., an industry leading financial empowerment company, today announced it is changing its name to Pathward, N.A. To unite the company under a single identity following a series of strategic acquisitions, MetaBank initiated a brand strategy review last year. The new name, Pathward, is born out of the company’s purpose to power financial inclusion for all and its commitment to providing a path forward to people and businesses so they can reach the next stage of their financial journey.

The company will make certain changes immediately and fully transition to Pathward by the end of this calendar year, including the launch of a new brand identity and website. The company will continue to serve its customers under existing brand names during the transition.

“Expanding financial access is too complex and important to be a part-time activity, which is why we’ve made financial inclusion for all the heart of everything we do,” said Brett Pharr, CEO of MetaBank. “Pathward signals our commitment to removing barriers that prevent millions of Americans from achieving access to the financial system. Our new name serves as a constant reminder of the importance of creating a path forward for the unbanked, underbanked, and underserved to help them achieve economic mobility.”

Meta Financial Group, Inc., MetaBank’s public holding company, will also be changing its name to Pathward Financial, Inc. by the end of this calendar year.

A leader in banking-as-a-service, the company works to advance financial inclusion by disrupting traditional banking norms. Through its national bank charter, coordination with regulators, and understanding of risk mitigation and compliance, the company guides its partners and delivers financial products, services and funding to the people and businesses who need them most.

About MetaBank®

MetaBank®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH). MetaBank is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion for all®. MetaBank strives to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity across its strategic service lines including Payments, Commercial Finance, and Consumer Solutions, which is comprised of tax services and consumer lending. These solutions are seamlessly integrated to provide the end-to-end support to the individuals and businesses who are powering the everyone economy.

