ModalAI, Inc. Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bluesuas–The Business Intelligence Group today announced that ModalAI, Inc. was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program. ModalAI was selected for its groundbreaking VOXL autonomy platform that enables hundreds of integrators to develop smaller, smarter, and safer drones and robots.

ModalAI’s VOXL open-development platform harnesses the power of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets to enable autonomy and communications for indoor and outdoor, drones and robots with vision-based control for AI for movement, designed specifically for GPS-denied, autonomous UAVs. In addition to partnering with the Department of Defense to develop the next generation of Blue UAS Framework VOXL autopilots, ModalAI serves over 300 developers and researchers all over the world. In 2021, ModalAI released the Qualcomm Flight™ RB5 5G Platform, the world’s first 5G and AI-enabled drone development platform; ushering in a new era of 5G UAVs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group for a second year in a row for our work of driving the innovation and growth of the U.S. drone industry,” said Chad Sweet, CEO and co-founder of ModalAI. “ModalAI stays committed to enabling developers with the best-in-class AI and perception units they need to create the next generation of smaller, smarter, and safer drones and robots.”

“We are so proud to name ModalAI, Inc. as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program”, said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that ModalAI uses AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

ModalAI® accelerates development of smaller, smarter and safer drones and robots with SWAP-optimized Blue UAS Framework autopilots built in the U.S.A. From home and business security to retail and government applications, the company’s highly-integrated AI-powered modules empower a variety of industries to utilize aerial and ground autonomous navigation systems that communicate on 4G and 5G cellular networks.

Based in San Diego, California, ModalAI spun out of Qualcomm® in 2018 and leverages over five years of prior research and development in the drone and robotic markets.

ModalAI’s VOXL product line helps manufacturers and independent builders get to market quickly and affordably. For more information, visit www.modalai.com.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

