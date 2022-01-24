MODEX 2022: Zebra Introduces New Purpose-Built Offerings for Digitizing and Automating Fulfillment

Company showcasing first all-in-one Android-based wearable computer, RFID sled, and autonomous mobile robot all designed to help reduce worker strain

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MODEX 2022 (Booth # B9219) – Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, is demonstrating new industrial solutions that improve communications and efficiencies at MODEX 2022, the world’s premier supply chain trade show. Today, Zebra is introducing its first all-in-one Android™-based wearable computer, the new WS50, and its first RFID sled designed for industrial usage, the RFD90. In addition, Zebra is also showcasing its recently announced Fetch FlexShelf autonomous mobile robot (AMR) solution as well as several other in-booth demos focused on optimizing the fulfillment process and streamlining workflows.

Zebra’s innovative, all-in-one WS50 Android wearable computer is half the size of traditional wearables and includes a small display, WiFi and an imager or camera, eliminating the need for multiple devices supporting hands-free workflows, such as picking, sorting, loading, and put away. With powerful data capture capabilities and an integrated speaker and microphone, the WS50 supports task management and communication in warehouse, manufacturing, and retail environments. With the option of three different wearable styles including back of hand, wrist, or on the fingers, the ergonomic WS50 wearable computer provides users with the flexibility they need that’s right for the job.

Zebra’s new RFD90 RFID sled offers industrial-grade IP65 and 67 sealing and 6-foot drop specifications to concrete, making it ideal for use in extreme weather and tough environments. The RFD90 sled supports packaging and baggage tracking, cycle counting, cold chain, and item locating as well as raw materials inventory, work in progress (WIP) tracking, and returnable transport object (RTO) tracking. Featuring a long-lasting battery for lengthier shifts and industry-leading read rates, the RFD90 optimizes workflows and reduces task completion time resulting in greater productivity and a better user experience.

At MODEX 2022, Zebra will also be showcasing its recently announced fulfillment solution, featuring dynamic orchestration of equipped workers augmented by the latest FlexShelf series of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), including the FlexGuide and RollerTop Guide. Both AMRs are purpose-built for maximizing pick productivity in e-commerce and wholesale operations where speed and accuracy are critical to meeting the increasing demand of customers. New FetchCore™ fulfillment software optimizes the human workforce and robot fleet, while intelligent safety features leveraging cloud-based machine learning algorithms help front-line workers, robots, and even forklifts work safely side-by-side.

In April 2022, Zebra will launch a new specialization track in its award-winning PartnerConnect program for experienced mobile robotics partners. Zebra’s Mobile Robotics specialization program will feature partners with deep mobile robotics, manufacturing, and warehouse expertise to provide businesses with the best possible automation solution.

“The global pandemic created exponential growth in the industrial automation sector as businesses worked to scale their operations and stay on time with shipping demands, all while addressing labor shortages and high turnover rates,” said Mark Wheeler, Director of Supply Chain Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s solutions help businesses confidently accelerate their automation efforts through a single vendor, helping them address needs ranging from the movement of pallets from trucks to put-away locations, to the movement of pickers and cobots in diverse picking environments. By addressing these needs, companies are seeing increased productivity and worker satisfaction, reduced costs, and improved safety.”

Zebra’s MODEX 2022 booth features 12 demonstration stations showcasing how intelligent industrial automation is helping warehouses increase their capabilities and operate more efficiently in today’s fast-paced environment. Featured demos include:

E-commerce Fulfillment: See how new automation solutions from Zebra can help increase pick productivity by up to 3x by dynamically orchestrating FlexShelf AMRs and warehouse associates equipped with WS50 wearable computers in a live picking environment.

See how new automation solutions from Zebra can help increase pick productivity by up to 3x by dynamically orchestrating FlexShelf AMRs and warehouse associates equipped with WS50 wearable computers in a live picking environment. Staging for Shipping: Warehouse associates using the latest Zebra rugged tablets can initiate transport of packed orders directly to the loading dock with the Zebra Fetch CartConnect500 AMR, designed to safely and autonomously move payloads up to 600 lbs.

Warehouse associates using the latest Zebra rugged tablets can initiate transport of packed orders directly to the loading dock with the Zebra Fetch CartConnect500 AMR, designed to safely and autonomously move payloads up to 600 lbs. Automated Recycling Removal: Learn how the CartConnect100 AMR system by Zebra and Fetch can help keep a busy warehouse floor free of excess dunnage and packaging by automatically removing recyclable material from decanting and depalletizing areas with a simple tap on a Zebra tablet or mobile computer.

Learn how the CartConnect100 AMR system by Zebra and Fetch can help keep a busy warehouse floor free of excess dunnage and packaging by automatically removing recyclable material from decanting and depalletizing areas with a simple tap on a Zebra tablet or mobile computer. Fulfillment Tracking and Overhead Scan: In these two demos, see how Zebra’s FS40, FS20, and VS70 machine vision cameras and fixed industrial scanners allow companies to collaborate with AMRs, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs in warehouse applications such as e-commerce fulfillment, traceability, and intralogistics of materials.

Zebra executives and customers will also participate in three speaking sessions on Monday, March 28 and Tuesday, March 29 including The Dynamic Supply Chain: Intelligence at Every Node, How the Cloud is a Change Agent for Warehouse Robotics, and Take your pick: order, batch, case, or pallet picking using AMRs.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra is introducing the WS50 all-in-one Android-based wearable computer and RFD90 RFID sled – both designed to improve industrial workflows.

Zebra’s new Mobile Robotics specialization track for PartnerConnect partners will feature highly experienced partners with deep mobile robotics, manufacturing, and warehouse expertise trained to deploy automation solutions.

Zebra’s MODEX 2022 booth features 12 different demos showcasing the latest intelligent automation innovations helping warehouses expand their capabilities and improve overall operations.

