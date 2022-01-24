Rothschild & Co Hires Jaime Arrastia as Managing Director and Vice Chairman in North America

Senior hire bolsters the firm’s leadership and expertise in the consumer sector

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rothschild & Co today announced that Jaime Arrastia has joined its Global Advisory business as a Managing Director in the Consumer, Retail & Leisure group, and a Vice Chairman for the Global Advisory business in North America. Mr. Arrastia brings almost three decades of investment banking and advisory experience to Rothschild & Co, where he will help lead coverage of clients and deals in the consumer space.

Mr. Arrastia will report to James Ben, North America Head of Consumer and North America Head of M&A, and work closely with Akeel Sachak, Global Head of Consumer, and Jimmy Neissa, Head of North America.

“Jaime brings proven leadership and a clear track record in consumer and retail investment banking, which will further strengthen the firm’s deep knowledge, advisory expertise and coverage of the consumer sector,” said James Ben. “Jaime’s extensive experience advising some of the world’s largest consumer and retail companies will ensure we continue to provide highly informed counsel to our consumer clients while growing our presence in the sector and expanding our seasoned team in North America.”

“Adding Jaime’s prowess in North America enhances our Consumer, Retail & Leisure group’s connectivity with the global platform and further strengthens our ability to provide differentiated advice on cross-border transactions given his comprehensive experience working with clients worldwide,” said Akeel Sachak.

Prior to joining Rothschild & Co, Mr. Arrastia was a Managing Director in the Consumer & Retail Investment Banking Group at RBC Capital Markets. He joined RBC Capital Markets in the U.S. in April 2017, and in this role, was responsible for leading the coverage of the Food and Beverage space globally. Previously, he was a Managing Director and Chairman of Consumer and Retail Investment Banking EMEA at Barclays, where he led the firm’s Consumer Products Investment Banking practice in the region. Mr. Arrastia has over 26 years of investment banking and advisory experience, including extensive M&A and capital markets transactions in the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia. He has provided strategic and financial advice on transactions involving clients such as Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Heineken, AB InBev and General Mills. Mr. Arrastia has a BSc degree with a specialisation in Finance and a Master of Science in Finance from Boston College.

Mr. Arrastia stated, “I am thrilled to join Rothschild & Co while it continues to cement its strong reputation as a leading global advisory business. I look forward to working with Jimmy, Akeel and James, and expanding the firm’s industry-leading Consumer, Retail & Leisure franchise in the U.S. as it continues to grow its client base.”

