NextGen Healthcare Named One of America’s Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with revenue over $500 million in 2020 have been considered in the study. The top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public touchpoints of trust have been considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“In healthcare, there is no greater measure than trust,” said David Sides, president and CEO of NextGen Healthcare. “This honor is particularly meaningful because it gathered insights from clients, employees and investors – the trifecta when it comes to our efforts to provide better healthcare outcomes for all. We thank these stakeholders for putting their trust in us. Further, we pledge our commitment to leading the transformation in ambulatory care with business practices and solutions that nurture the trust we’ve cultivated.”

“When talking about a partnership with NextGen Healthcare, it’s not just a sales conversation—it’s a reality that supports our patients and our mission,” said Kevin Fleck, Chief Financial Officer at Lower Lights Christian Health Center, a NextGen Healthcare client.

The honor is the latest for NextGen Healthcare, which was named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers in February. The same month, the company was recognized as Best in KLAS in the Small Practice PM/EMR segment (10 or fewer physicians) for NextGen® Office, while NextGen® Enterprise was the top-ranked Practice Management Solution (11-75 physicians). Additionally, in March, NextGen Enterprise become the first complete EHR to achieve Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification via Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB).

