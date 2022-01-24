IntelePeer’s Atmosphere Marketplace Awarded Best Innovation in Customer Experience by Enterprise Connect

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IntelePeer, a leading Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) and communications workflow automation provider, is proud to announce that Enterprise Connect presented the company with the Best Innovation in Customer Experience award. Enterprise Connect selected IntelePeer’s Atmosphere Marketplace, a store of pre-built, plug-and-play no-code and low-code communications and customer experience applications, because of its ingenuity and innovative, industry-first qualities.

“IntelePeer is pleased that our Marketplace platform won such a prestigious award,” said Frank Fawzi, Chief Executive Officer of IntelePeer. “IntelePeer was up against some renowned names in the telecommunications and collaboration technology space, however we never doubted our ability to win. This victory is a testament to the hard work and devotion our team continues to put into Marketplace so that our customers can easily improve their customer communications experience while realizing rapid time to value with our products.”

With Marketplace, IntelePeer customers can solve business communication needs, enhance existing infrastructure and introduce new capabilities in minutes without the need for costly and drawn-out development cycles. Marketplace’s advanced low-code templated snap-in apps integrate with current workflows, CRMs, databases, billing systems, or any systems that support APIs. Additionally, the store includes essential applications like intelligent call routing, easily configurable automated response and payment processing connectors.

Over 30 years, Enterprise Connect has stood as the preeminent conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration across North America. It brings corporate IT decision-makers together with the industry’s vendors, channel partners, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications and collaboration.

The Best of Enterprise Connect Awards Program recognizes excellence and innovation in the enterprise communications and collaboration industry. Judges vetted more than 30 entries with a focus on factors including technology advancement, innovation and business impact.

Although Best Innovation in Customer Experience is a newer award, this achievement is of great significance due to the growing necessity for businesses to provide a dedicated customer experience.

About Enterprise Connect

For more than 30 years, Enterprise Connect has been the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America. Enterprise Connect brings corporate IT decision makers together with the industry’s vendors, analysts and consultants to focus on the issues central to enterprise communications. Enterprise Connect owns and produces No Jitter, (nojitter.com), providing daily blogging and analysis of enterprise communications, and it also serves the community with a weekly email newsletter, research surveys and a Webinar Series. For more information, visit enterpriseconnect.com/orlando. Enterprise Connect is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About IntelePeer

IntelePeer helps companies better engage their customers by creating modern customer experiences from the cloud that augment existing communication solutions…in minutes. Its platform is a workflow communications engine that provides management for voice automation, messaging, AI, analytics and the tools to help businesses tailor their customer engagement without requiring developer resources. IntelePeer provides its clients with instantly available pre-built solutions and workflow-based building tools to infinitely customize their interaction and rich APIs for more customized experiences, all built on its CPaaS platform. IntelePeer’s easy-to-use and intuitive no-code templates, low-code, co-creation, and turn-key communication options result in rapid time to value for its customers, regardless of their technical experience.

