NUBURU Names Brian Knaley as Chief Financial Officer

Three-time public company CFO joins NUBURU with deep experience in leading business transformation and optimization of financial processes on a global scale

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NUBURU®, the industry leader in high power and high brightness industrial blue lasers, today announced that it has appointed Brian Knaley as Chief Financial Officer. In this strategic role, Mr. Knaley will oversee all aspects of finance and investor relations as NUBURU accelerates and implements its growth strategy to expand the presence of its blue laser technology across target markets.





Mr. Knaley is a three-time public company CEO and brings over 25 years of experience to NUBURU. He most recently served as the CFO for CEA Industries Inc., (Nasdaq: CEAD) a provider of architectural, engineering, and mechanical services and products for the controlled environment agriculture market. At CEA Industries, he led efforts to raise $3 million in a PIPE financing as well as an uplist from the OTC markets to Nasdaq.

Prior to CEA Industries, he served as CFO at Proximo Medical, a start-up specializing in the commercialization of medical devices. At Proximo, Mr. Knaley managed the accounting and finance functions including financial control, cash maximization and tax and regulatory compliance. He also served as Senior Vice President and Interim CFO of ViewRay, Inc., (Nasdaq: VRAY), a global manufacturer of MRI-guided radiation therapy systems. Earlier in his career he also served as the CFO at ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCW), a global manufacturer of precision metallurgic products and advanced 3D printing. Mr. Knaley holds a BA in Accounting from Thomas More College and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

“Mr. Knaley brings a wealth of expertise as a three-time public company CFO to help build a powerful NUBURU executive team,” said Mark Zediker, CEO, co-founder, and chairman at NUBURU. “As we take the company to the next level, his leadership within the financial function will help scale our organization and drive commercialization efforts.”

“NUBURU is uniquely positioned to transform metal processing across a wide array of industries,” said Brian Knaley. “I am excited to be joining the NUBURU leadership team during this growth period following another round of financing and other recent executive appointments and am eager to contribute to this continuing wave of momentum.”

