NWN Carousel Awarded Texas Department of Information Resources Contract for Unified Communications, Carrier, Managed Services & Contact Center Solutions

With Total Annual Contract Value of $300M; New Cloud Services Are Now Available for State Agencies, Cities, Counties, Special Districts & Higher Education Institutions on DIR TEX-AN 2021

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) has awarded NWN Carousel, the leading integrated Cloud Communications Service Provider, a new contract, DIR-TELE-CTSA-014, to deliver unified communications, carrier, managed services, and contact center solutions for the Texas public sector.

For decades, NWN Carousel has been serving commercial and public sector clientele within Texas which includes Aldine ISD with over 67,000 students, Clear Creek Independent School District (ISD), Klein ISD, Judson ISD, City of Fort Worth, and Fort Bend County. The company has serviced a large portion of the commercial industry such as Katoen Natie, Unitas Global, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, and have continually supported the largest healthcare systems within the Texas Medical Center.

“We have seen how the pandemic has challenged public agencies to rethink their approach to a hybrid workforce. As a Cloud Communications Solution Provider, we can now deliver to Texas public sector agencies, an end-to-end unified communications platform. One that integrates every mode of interaction — whether it’s messaging, voice, or video, inclusive of contact center and carrier services — and uniquely monitored by our self-serve analytics platform, the Experience Management Platform,” said Jim Sullivan, President & CEO, NWN Carousel.

“NWN Carousel has succeeded all over the country in supporting the public sector. This is the next chapter of delivering proven, cloud communications services to Texas agencies,” said Dan Tassone, Chief Revenue Officer, NWN Carousel.

“NWN Carousel is the company we partner with on all major technical projects for our district, including the successful one laptop per student initiative. NWN Carousel has the technical and logistics experience to serve its customers, and when the time comes to do a major upgrade, NWN is the one I can count on,” said Dominic Tong, Executive Director of Technology, Infrastructure and Engineering, Aldine Independent School District.

The contract award enables NWN Carousel to provide integrated technology solutions to government entities and educational institutions under this competitively bid contract. DIR enables Texas agencies to procure technology at competitive discounts while meeting compliance requirements and reducing timely procurement processes.

The new DIR contract will help agencies integrate voice, data, and video communications into a single mode of communication improving critical objectives while meeting collaboration and budget goals. Government agencies are often dispersed over multiple locations. On-premises collaboration solutions do not provide the same flexibility as cloud communications for hybrid workforces.

NWN Carousel has supported numerous public sector customers across the country including a state agency in California that required a shift of their contact center operations from three physical locations to remote. NWN Carousel was able to provide standardized home office kits, extended contact center applications to remote locations, prioritized voice, and enhanced security of the endpoints.

About NWN Carousel



NWN Carousel is the leading Cloud Communications Service Provider (CCSP) focused on transforming the customer and workspace experience for commercial, enterprise and public sector organizations. We deliver hybrid work experiences for millions of users across North America’s 7,000 leading organizations. Our integrated devices, communications apps, AI-enabled contact centers, networking, security, and analytics allows our customers to learn, discover, work, and connect from anywhere – all delivered as a cloud service that’s simple to use and manage.

To learn more about our Public Sector contracts, please visit https://nwncarousel.com/contracts/.

