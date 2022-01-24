CAES Introduces Family of Radiation Hardened NOR Flash Memories for Space FPGAs

New 1Gb RadHard SONOS memory technology delivers the density and SWaP performance demanded by modern space processors

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NORFlash—CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, today introduced a line of RadHard NOR Flash Memory devices that uniquely deliver the boot-memory densities required by microprocessors and FPGAs used in space applications. The new radiation hardened (RadHard) devices feature the highest levels of space assurance required for the longest, harshest space missions and include the industry’s first 1 Gb monolithic NOR Flash Memory device enabling the storage of mission critical boot images.





“Modern space programs require more processing power in ever smaller packages. By using our new SONOS RadHard NOR Flash Memories, the most contemporary FPGAs can deliver greater processing power for superior mission capability and functionality,” said Mike Elias, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Space Systems Division, CAES. “Our long-range product and technology roadmap is aligned with leading FPGA and processor producers, ensuring technology relevance, scalability and interoperability with their programs.”

Purpose-built using intrinsically radiation-hardened Silicon-Oxide-Nitride-Oxide-Silicon (SONOS) memory technology, CAES’ RadHard NOR Flash Memories are specifically designed for the space applications and meet the needs of current and next-generation microprocessors and FPGAs, including CAES’ GR740, low power Certus™-NX-RT and CertusPro™-NX-RT, as well as Xilinx’s XQRKU060 and AI-optimized VERSALTM devices. SONOS technology has exceptional bit-cell radiation resilience, delivering over 300 krad (Si) TID and 100K cycles per sector performance. CAES’ RadHard design techniques lower error rates, suiting the new devices to the highest-reliability mission profiles in the harshest environments, including those requiring QML-Q and QML-V military- and space-grade qualification.

CAES NOR Flash Memory Devices Deliver Leading SWaP Performance

CAES Memory Devices offer the industry’s most reliable solution for efficient, multi-image, non-volatile storage these devices provide the highest available bit density, which allows aerospace designers to reduce system size and complexity. As the latest addition, the new RadHard NOR Flash Memory Devices provide the most area- and power-efficient solutions. A single 1 Gb SONOS RadHard NOR Flash device can store multiple boot images, while typically consuming less than 0.1W of power.

CAES RadHard NOR Flash Memories are available in 1 Gb and 64 Mb densities, with standard x1, x8 and x16 parallel or SPI interfaces. They are powered by a single, wide-range, 1.8V – 3.3V source. The new modules also allow configurable read/write modes, enabling the same scalable technology block to be reused multiple times.

CAES offers a wide range of volatile and nonvolatile memory solutions including SRAM, SDRAM, MRAM and PROMs. In addition, CAES memory solutions are complemented by a complete portfolio of RadHard system building blocks that include processors, smart power-switch controllers, high-speed interconnects and buses. CAES’ RadHard NOR Flash Memories as well as space microelectronics are designed, packaged, tested and supported from trusted domestic facilities with the assurance of long-term supply. For more information on CAES’ memory products, please visit https://caes.com/sonos-nor-flash.

About CAES

CAES is a pioneer of advanced electronics for the most technologically challenging military and aerospace trusted systems. As the largest provider of mixed-signal and radiation-hardened technology to the United States aerospace and defense industry, CAES delivers high-reliability RF, microwave and millimeter wave, microelectronic and digital solutions that enable our customers to ensure a safer, more secure planet. On land, at sea, in the air, in space and in cyberspace, CAES’ extensive electronics and enhanced manufacturing capabilities are at the forefront of mission-critical military and aerospace innovation. www.caes.com

