NYU Stern Launches Master of Science in Fintech, Building on Trailblazing Foundation

Global, One-year, Modular Program Prepares Professionals to Lead Change in Fintech

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–New York University Stern School of Business today announced the launch of a global, one-year, part-time Master of Science in Fintech Program to provide working professionals the skills and knowledge to lead in the increasingly technological finance sector. NYU Stern was among the first business schools to pioneer fintech education in 2014 and is the highest-ranked U.S. business school to offer an MS in Fintech (MSFT). The first class will start in May 2023.

The new program is designed for working professionals in technology or finance who want to strengthen fintech skills or transition to fintech leadership positions, and those with a passion for fintech’s continued transformation of financial services.

By year-end 2021, cryptocurrencies reached $3 trillion in valuation, and fintech venture funding reached new highs in the tens of billions, capping a decade of investment that has reshaped the financial services industry.

“With the transformation of the global financial system, technology is now the language of business, and today’s finance leaders need to be fluent translators in order to drive change,” said Raghu Sundaram, Dean, NYU Stern. “Students interested in the thriving fintech field will benefit from Stern’s legacy in fintech education led by world-renowned faculty experts, our deep ties to the fintech industry in New York City and around the world, as well as our experience in offering flexible modalities of learning.”

Designed for working professionals, the one-year, part-time, executive-friendly format of the MSFT Program includes one live-online module followed by six on-site modules held in New York City and rotating global fintech hubs. Courses will be taught by faculty primarily from the School’s top-ranked Finance Department and Technology, Operations, and Statistics Department. The 34-credit program offers a tailored 22-course curriculum with innovative new coursework informed by both academic scholars and industry experts, ensuring students have the latest foundational knowledge. The program will also include real-world learning through a capstone project to apply concepts to a practical case.

“NYU Stern’s suite of global master’s programs allows working professionals to retool and gain the latest breakthrough knowledge in key areas to advance their careers, immediately apply classroom learnings to their current roles, and expand their networks with seasoned peers from around the world,” said Robert Salomon, Vice Dean, Executive Programs. “Stern’s new MS in Fintech will offer all of these benefits to working professionals who are passionate about how fintech is revolutionizing the financial services industry and want to navigate technological advances to achieve their organizations’ most important business priorities.”

Stern has been at the forefront of fintech education as the first business school to offer a cryptocurrency MBA course together with NYU Law in 2014, the first to offer a dedicated Fintech MBA specialization in 2016, and then to establish a dedicated Fintech interdisciplinary initiative in the School’s Fubon Center for Technology, Business and Innovation in 2017. The School also introduced an annual Fintech Conference beginning in 2016, which convenes top fintech academics, leading fintech investors, innovative fintech startups, and forward-looking financial institutions.

“Fintech is remaking finance. We have designed the curriculum for the MS in Fintech to ensure executives are prepared with the most relevant knowledge and tools to immediately become disruptors in the field,” said Professor Kathleen DeRose, MSFT Academic Director, Director of Stern’s Fubon Center for Technology, Business and Innovation, and Director of Stern’s Fubon Center Fintech Initiative. “Whether students work at incumbent financial institutions, fintech startups, technology companies, or are simply interested in shifting into the fintech industry, the MSFT Program will prepare students to be strategic architects of financial businesses of the future. Courses will cover topics including R programming for data, platform strategy in fintech, blockchain and cryptocurrencies, machine learning in finance, leadership in fintech, and more.”

For more information on Stern’s MS in Fintech Program and admissions process, visit the website.

About New York University Stern School of Business

New York University Stern School of Business, located in the heart of Greenwich Village and deeply connected with the City for which it is named, is one of the nation’s premier management education schools and research centers. NYU Stern offers a broad portfolio of transformational programs at the graduate, undergraduate and executive levels, all of them enriched by the dynamism and deep resources of one of the world’s business capitals. NYU Stern is a welcoming community that inspires its members to embrace and lead change in a rapidly transforming world. Visit www.stern.nyu.edu.

Contacts

Jessica Neville



Senior Executive Director of Communications [email protected]

Kristen Fast



Director of Communications



[email protected]

Alanna Astion



Senior Associate Director of Communications



[email protected]