GRC to Discuss Single-Phase Liquid Immersion Cooling at Data Center World 2022 in Austin

GRC’s Chief Revenue Officer will show how immersion cooling answers today’s data center challenges while improving data center efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GRC (Green Revolution Cooling), the leader in immersion cooling for data centers, announced today that Chief Revenue Officer Jim Weynand will present on liquid immersion cooling at Data Center World in Austin, Texas, taking place March 30th at Data Center Live Stage at Expo Hall.

The session “Solution Spotlight: Single-Phase, Liquid Immersion Cooling: Designed For Today, Ready for Tomorrow” will take place on Wednesday, March 30 from 12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m. CST and will explore how this once-niche solution is positioned to be the primary technology enabling sustainable data center and edge designs.

While air cooling has been the dominant cooling solution in data centers, there is a point at which air simply does not have the thermal transfer properties required to provide sufficient cooling. This can reduce the performance and reliability of specialized servers and becomes less energy efficient as rack power increases. Liquid immersion cooling leverages the higher thermal transfer to support highly efficient and cost-effective cooling of high-density racks.

“We’re excited to be at Data Center World 2022 helping to educate the data center community on the numerous benefits of liquid immersion cooling,” said Jim Weynand. “Throughout the session, we will address important topics like cooling needs, server density, power consumption and how to design sustainable infrastructure. Immersion cooling reduces the cost, complexity, and the environmental impact of the world’s digital infrastructure.”

In addition to learning about the benefits of data center liquid immersion cooling, Data Center World attendees will also be able to view GRC’s product offerings at booth number 1028.

Earlier this month, GRC announced a new pilot program that allows data center operators to deploy an ICEraQ® Series 10 immersion cooling system on a trial basis, enabling end-users to test the technology with their own hardware in their own operation or at a GRC facility.

About GRC

GRC is The Immersion Cooling Authority®. The company’s patented immersion-cooling technology radically simplifies deployment of data center cooling infrastructure. By eliminating the need for chillers, CRACs, air handlers, humidity controls, and other conventional cooling components, enterprises reduce their data center design, build, energy, and maintenance costs. GRC’s solutions are deployed in twenty countries and are ideal for next-gen applications platforms, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, HPC, 5G, and other edge computing and core applications. Their systems are environmentally resilient, sustainable, and space saving, making it possible to deploy them in virtually any location with minimal lead time.

Visit http://grcooling.com for more information.

