Promega Named One of Madison, WI’s Top Workplaces 2022

Support of employee work-life balance earns biotech manufacturer additional honors

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Promega Corporation was named one of the top places to work in Madison, WI, winning a Madison Top Workplaces 2022 award from The Wisconsin State Journal. Based solely on employee feedback, the biotechnology manufacturer ranked fifth among large employers in the Madison area and also received special recognition among all local employers for its support of employee work-life balance. Last month, Promega also earned a 2022 Top Workplaces USA award.





“Our people are our top priority, so we are grateful and humbled to receive feedback that they continue to experience the balance and flexibility they need to be at their best at work and at home, especially given the challenges of the last two years,” says Promega Director of HR Organizational Development Darbie Miller. “We’re truly honored to be named one of Madison’s Top Workplaces.”

To compete for “Top Workplaces” recognition, employees completed an anonymous engagement survey compiled by research firm Energage that measures 15 Culture Drivers to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. Promega earned recognition for “Work-Life Balance” because the company’s results in this area were in the top 25% of organizations surveyed in the past 12 months.

A global manufacturer of reagents, assays and benchtop instruments for the life science industry, Promega employs over 1800 people worldwide with more than 1200 of those employees at its Madison, WI facilities. The Promega employee base contributes a wide range of skills and disciplines in research & development, logistics, manufacturing, engineering, information technology, sales, marketing, customer service, technical service, training, human resources, and communications. To learn more about Promega and current job openings, visit: https://www.promega.com/aboutus/careers/.

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. For more information, visit www.promega.com.

