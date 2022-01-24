OneMain Receives Social Project Bond of the Year Award from Environmental Finance

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneMain Financial, the leader in offering nonprime customers responsible access to credit, was awarded the “Social Project Bond of the Year” from Environmental Finance. OneMain’s $750 million Social Bond, issued in June 2021, was pronounced the winner after consideration from a panel of more than 40 investors and industry experts.

“Our approach to this bond issuance was a natural extension of how we operate our business. We embrace our role as the leader in offering nonprime customers access to responsible credit,” said OneMain’s Chief Financial Officer Micah Conrad. “We appreciate this recognition from Environmental Finance and look forward to continuing this important work.”

OneMain’s social bond finances loans in credit-underserved areas of the United States, as defined by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. In addition, at least 75% of the funds in these underserved areas will be distributed to women or minority borrowers, who historically have had fewer options for securing credit. All loans issued will meet the eligibility criteria described in OneMain’s Social Bond Framework.

OneMain is continuing its leadership and innovation in social finance in 2022 with the publication of its Social ABS Framework.

