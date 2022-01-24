Salesforce Users Tap AI, Analytics for Omnichannel Results

New tools help firms forced online by pandemic deliver more personalized customer and employee experiences, ISG Provider Lens™ report says

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$III #AI–U.S. enterprises are flocking to Salesforce-based artificial intelligence (AI) and deep analytics solutions to build omnichannel customer and employee experiences, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. finds solutions that include Salesforce’s Tableau analytics and Einstein AI platforms allow organizations to handle increasing interactions across multiple channels. This year’s report introduces a new quadrant, Implementation Services for Analytics Solutions on Salesforce, that examines the relatively new and growing market for analytics implementations by Salesforce service providers.

“Salesforce and solutions like it have been a lifeline for U.S. enterprises forced to change the way they reach customers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Huber, ISG partner, Digital Platforms and Solutions. “Enabling omnichannel experiences with AI and analytics is just one of the new ways these solutions have come into play.”

The report includes tips on implementing Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions for enterprises that are returning to work after the pandemic while still optimizing digital-first employee and customer experiences. Enterprises are focused on staying flexible, adopting automation to handle growing transaction volumes and using analytics and AI to deliver more personalized experiences.

“By implementing data analytics and AI tools, companies can create a human touch to deliver new levels of customer experience,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Direct, one-on-one communication, at scale and across multiple channels, can increase engagement and revenue.”

The report provides similar insights on a broad range of other Salesforce-related services for organizations of all sizes, including managed application services, multi-cloud implementation and integration for large enterprises, and implementation of Salesforce core clouds for the midmarket. The report finds most U.S. companies take a hybrid cloud approach and prefer service providers with strong integration capabilities and a global presence, while some midsize customers embrace a purely agile methodology.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners report for the U.S. evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across six quadrants: Multi-Cloud Implementation & Integration Services for Large Enterprises, Implementation Services for Core Clouds Midmarket, Implementation Services for Marketing Cloud Midmarket, Managed Application Services for Large Enterprises, Managed Application Services for Midmarket and Implementation Services for Analytics Solutions on Salesforce.

The report names Persistent Systems as a Leader in four quadrants. It names HCL, Infosys, Silverline, Traction on Demand and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Accenture, Birlasoft, Capgemini, Coastal Cloud, Cognizant, Hexaware, Mindtree, TCS and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Brillio, Customertimes, Deloitte Digital, Dentsu, LTI and Slalom are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Brillio is named as a Rising Star – a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition – in one quadrant.

