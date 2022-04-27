Paragonix Technologies Presenting New Organ Preservation Research at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation 2022 Annual Meeting

Paragonix medical devices featured in multiple seminars and posters at Boston’s ISHLT 2022 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paragonix Technologies, Inc., a leading organ preservation provider, is presenting new research on a variety of organ preservation, transportation and clinical data collection topics. These include data presentations comparing the impact of different preservation methods based on patient outcomes and transplant survival analysis, at the 2022 ISHLT 42nd Annual Meeting and Scientific Sessions conference held at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA.

Clinical investigators will be sharing data and research related to Paragonix in four oral presentations and nine posters during the event, including:

“We’ve been diligently preparing a large breadth of data and studies that scientifically validate that there are new and more effective organ preservation technologies and devices now available, like Paragonix technologies and products,” said Dr. Lisa Anderson, CEO and President of Paragonix. “The ISHLT annual meeting is one of our industry’s top conferences and it is an honor to be able to share our tremendous research efforts with its attendees. Having so many distinguished thoracic healthcare professionals involved in the research and presentation of clinical data related to our products showcases the impact that innovation and technology are having in transplantation. This year’s event highlights data from the largest global clinical registry (GUARDIAN-Heart) specifically dedicated to understanding heart transplant outcomes and preservation methods. We are indebted to the thoracic transplant community for their dedication to rigorous clinical science and are the proud sole sponsor of the GUARDIAN database.”

Additionally, at the event, Paragonix will be hosting an Industry Symposium event titled “Improving Transplant Outcomes with Advanced Donor Heart Preservation & Transport.” Held on Friday at 12:00PM EDT in room 208, the event will feature some of the leading surgeon investigators of the GUARDIAN Registry, as they discuss the latest findings of the GUARDIAN-Heart Clinical Registry. This is an independent Non-CME event and is not an official part of the ISHLT Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions.

To visit the Paragonix Technologies exhibit and meet members of their team at ISHLT, visit booth #211. For more information about Paragonix, visit www.paragonix.com.

About Paragonix Technologies

Paragonix Technologies markets organ transportation devices that safeguard organs during the journey between donor and recipient patients. Our devices incorporate clinically proven and medically trusted cold preservation techniques in a novel suspension system to provide unprecedented physical and thermal protection. Paragonix is a leading provider of FDA cleared and CE marked transport devices for organ preservation.

