Waves Labs Announces US Expansion Plan Targeting $10billion TVL by End Of 2022

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. based Waves Labs has today announced their roadmap, growth strategy, and plan to expand the Waves blockchain ecosystem in 2022.

The plan includes targets of 5 million monthly active users and $10billion in total value locked within Waves layer-1 blockchain and projects built on top of it. Waves Labs has said the Waves strategy up until now has been to focus on building great blockchain products. The network has already achieved more than $2billion in TVL and broken into the top 50 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Waves Labs aims to achieve its goals by hiring experienced leaders that can strategically deploy their Ecosystem fund. In addition, the company has said it will focus on funding and incubating projects that can demonstrate the most potential value to the Waves Ecosystem. Investment isn’t the only priority; Waves Labs also intends to build a strong marketing presence and brand awareness through events and education within the developer and investor community.

Head of Ecosystem for Waves Labs, Coleman Maher, said of the strategy, “Our roadmap for 2022 is incredibly exciting and ambitious. We believe the Waves ecosystem is incredibly undervalued, and releasing this plan to the public is our first step towards demonstrating the immense value of Waves technology to developers and investors in the U.S.”

About Waves Labs

Waves Labs is the growth engine for the Waves Blockchain Ecosystem. With the primary objective of mass adoption of Waves technologies, Waves Labs seeks to grow awareness, support projects building on Waves with funding and mentorship, and integrate Waves with leading blockchain protocols.

For more on Waves Labs, please visit: waveslabs.com

About Waves

Launched in 2016, Waves is a global open-source platform for decentralized applications. Based on proof-of-stake consensus, Waves aspires to make the most of blockchain with a minimal carbon footprint.

Waves technology stack can benefit any use case that demands security and decentralization — open finance, personal identification, gaming, sensitive data, and many others.

For more on Waves, please visit https://waves.tech.

