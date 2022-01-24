OneStream Recognized as Market Leader in BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2022 Report

OneStream recognized for third consecutive year for its capabilities supporting organizations based in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and across the world

ROCHESTER, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OneStream, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, has been recognized as a market leader in the Business Application Research Center’s (BARC) global report on financial performance management software solutions. The BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2022 report places OneStream as a market leader, ranking among the highest portfolio capabilities and market execution scores across vendors.

OneStream continues to build on its strong momentum, closing 2021 with more than $200 million Annual Recurring Revenue and approximately 75 percent year-over-year growth. The company continued to increase its customer base by 38 percent in 2021, now totaling over 900 organizations globally. OneStream added over 300 new employees to its headcount in 2021, with over 1,000 employees. The company continues to expand its global footprint with the recent announcement of a second APAC office in Singapore and a new headquarters facility in Birmingham, Michigan with occupancy expected in the second quarter of 2022.

“OneStream is recognized for its comprehensive solution that allows for a single unified approach to support various CPM processes and information streams in organizations. It serves as a unified, robust and comprehensive CPM solution with an extensive partner network that enables the platform to expand globally. With over 900 customers globally and a mission of each customer as a reference, OneStream maintains a strong hold as a leader in this market,” said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Vice President and Head of Data & Analytics Research at BARC.

The BARC Score report highlighted OneStream’s unified CPM platform for budgeting and forecasting, reporting, analysis, financial data quality management, and financial consolidation and close and noted the platform’s integrated functionality for business intelligence and analytics. BARC also recognized the OneStream MarketPlace, which hosts more than 50 downloadable business and productivity applications optimized for the platform, as another strength.

“We are honored to be recognized in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management Report as a market leader for the third consecutive year,” said Matt Rodgers, SVP EMEA Managing Director at OneStream. “The BARC Score demonstrates our commitment to driving customer success for organizations globally, especially those based in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. We will continue focusing our efforts on enabling organizations to conquer business complexity and lead at speed across EMEA, and globally.”

The BARC Score Financial Performance Management report examines global vendors, evaluating different criteria on two axes, “Portfolio Capabilities” and “Market Execution.” Vendors evaluated generated more than 20 million EUR in license revenue per year with its product set across EMEA, North America, Latin America and/or Asia-Pacific.

To download the full report, click here.

About OneStream

OneStream provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making, all in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company with over 900 customers, 200 implementation partners and 1,000 employees, and our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestream.com.

