Ownet.com: The First Social Network Owned by its Users

Game-Changing Model Empowers User-Owners to Profit from Stock and Take Control of their Data

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ownet.com is turning the internet model upside-down. At Ownet.com, we believe users should have ownership stake in the social network they use every day. So, we have created a way to network, share, post, and profit.

“With the recent launch of Donald Trump’s self-serving and narrowly appealing network, followed by Elon Musk’s urging that a new platform is needed,” said Lisa Chau, President and Co-Founder of Ownet.com, “The world is poised for a new user-centric social network and Ownet.com is here to fill that void.”

The Problem

Remember when we were all told that Facebook was free? While you may not need to provide credit card details to use social media, you are providing a lot more. Instead of taking credit card information, social media companies take billions of users’ data, sell that to advertisers, and profit immensely. The more users and the more data, the more companies can charge advertisers. This model directs all the economic value to the few in charge at the likes of Meta.

It’s what has allowed such monumental wealth accumulation amongst Big Tech. But what if the economic value of a social network went back into its users’ pockets, rather than into Mark Zuckerberg’s? Ownet.com seeks to right this wrong.

The Vision

“Ownet.com is on a mission to fix the economic injustice of social networks,” Lisa Chau said. “For far too long we have passively accepted that we are the product, that our personal data is unprotected and sold, and that there’s no other way for us to engage online. We’re calling on the users of the world to claim a new network, owned by you.”

Ownet.com believes people are empowered when they gain ownership stake. The value of any social network is directly linked to its user base. So, if all of Facebook’s users shift to Ownet.com, then all of Facebook’s monumental value would, in theory, transfer to Ownet.com. This transfer of wealth would then be directed into user-owners’ wallets, and we invite you to claim your stake.

Lisa Chau alongside Brian Hyde, Chief Financial Officer, and Phillip Nguyen, Chief Technology Officer, have been working on building the now functional Ownet.com for the past year. The company is licensing a patent for this technology and approach to user-centric social networking. They are currently raising funds in an investment round arranged by Salomon Brothers Securities, an affiliate of Salomon Encore.

The Action

Request an invitation to join the new social network at signup.ownet.com. Ownet.com will issue 100 shares to every user-owner registered prior to the official launch on July 4, 2022. Additionally, Ownet.com is leveraging influencers, who will be rewarded in shares, to enlist their friends and followers to sign up. Those who sign up using an influencer’s code will receive a bonus of 50 shares.

About Ownet.com

Ownet.com is the first social network owned by its users. The minority-led company, headquartered in New York City, seeks to fix the economic injustice of social networks. The disruptive, user-centric model makes profit sharing possible by offering stock to all registered user-owners to benefit from their social media activity. The management team led by Lisa Chau represents over 80 years of experience on Wall Street, business, academia, social media, strategy, and technology. Leading a mass exodus from current social networks, like Facebook, can transfer the value of those networks to the users. If we all move to Ownet it could mean a historic transfer of wealth! Find out more, including important notices and disclaimers, at www.ownet.com .

Follow us @Ownet on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, @Ownet_com on Twitter, and @Ownetsocial on TikTok.

