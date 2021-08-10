PagerDuty Expands Portfolio With Products Designed to Drive Automation Across Capacity-Strained Enterprises

The PagerDuty Process Automation portfolio includes a new software as a service offering and features for automating IT processes for global environments

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a leader in digital operations management, today announced two new product releases, PagerDuty Process Automation On Prem 4.0, the platform powering the PagerDuty Process Automation portfolio, and PagerDuty Runbook Automation, a software as a service offering that provides the same capabilities and value that customers have come to depend upon from the On Prem version. As organizations mature their digital strategies and seek to maximize DevOps practices, automation offers greater productivity and efficiency. PagerDuty solutions bring automation to departments and functions across the enterprise, helping to manage unpredictable, unstructured and time-sensitive work.

With the ongoing digitization of operations, application production has outpaced the capacity of technical workers including IT, SREs, and developers. The PagerDuty Process Automation portfolio, formerly known as the Rundeck® product line, allows enterprises to infuse automation into their business and IT operations, and adopt proactive and preventive approaches to digital operations across disparate environments. This enables strained DevOps and IT Engineers to spend less time on manual work and more time innovating.

“Successful companies need operations that function with cloud agility,” said Sean Scott, Chief Product Officer at PagerDuty. “PagerDuty Process Automation helps companies accelerate their digital operations along the spectrum of ticket time to human time and ultimately moving more work to machine time. The world’s largest companies as well as even one person dev shops use PagerDuty to anticipate and manage their most critical work, and we will continue innovating to make complex process automation more accessible, agile, and scalable.”

Version 4.0 of PagerDuty Process Automation includes new functionality that securely spans between a company’s disparate environments to enable execution of end-to-end processes, such as adding new customer accounts into globally deployed systems. PagerDuty Runbook Automation is a new Software as a Service based on PagerDuty Process Automation, focused on helping customers replace manual or disconnected tasks documented in runbooks or wikis with self-service automated workflows. These new offerings, as part of the PagerDuty Process Automation product suite, power PagerDuty’s mission to drive automation throughout the enterprise.

PagerDuty® Process Automation On Prem 4.0: The full platform powering the PagerDuty Process Automation portfolio, the newly released version 4.0 rolls up numerous security, stability, and usability enhancements. 4.0 brings significant enhancements in distributed execution capabilities. It’s now simple to securely handle incident response or service request use cases across large geographically distributed infrastructure, high-scale single tenant architectures, or where “zero trust” communication is mandated between secure environments.

“Traditional workload automation strategies are unable to meet the needs of evolving IT environments, which include cloud-native infrastructure, edge and Internet of Things deployments, and big data workloads. Digital business requires teams, inside and outside of IT, to embrace the real-time, event-driven orchestration of business services.” – Gartner ® via Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms

PagerDuty® Runbook Automation: This new Software as a Service offer based on the PagerDuty Process Automation platform enables customers to standardize and automate runbook procedures and delegate them as self-service operations. PagerDuty Runbook Automation lets customers get started quickly to deliver automated processes that are highly secure and available without having to manage automation infrastructure.

“We help a lot of customers migrate their services to the cloud. As a result, we work in many customer cloud environments across multiple providers,” said Ernest Mueller, Director of Engineering at Six Nines. “PagerDuty Runbook Automation will enable us to standardize and automate our support processes across all these accounts to improve the speed, efficiency and quality of our customer operations while ensuring access security and providing a complete audit trail.”

To hear about these announcements in detail register for PagerDuty’s webinar “New Product Releases for Automating IT Processes in the Cloud and at Higher Scale”, happening on Thursday, March 24, 2021 at 7:00 am PDT, 11:00 am PDT or 4:00 pm PDT. For more information about PagerDuty’s Process Automation portfolio please visit www.pagerduty.com/platform/automation/.

