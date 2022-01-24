Portfolio Management Research is Introducing The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Portfolio Management Research has launched The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies (JBIS) to cover the latest innovations in the area of beta-based investment products. The inaugural issue of JBIS is dedicated to Jack Bogle, a long-time contributor and friend of PMR. It includes tributes with personal vignettes from luminaries on both sides of the active-passive debate including Bill Sharpe, Burton Malkiel, Cliff Asness, Andrew Lo, David Blitzer, Charley Ellis, Rob Arnott, and Katrina Sherrerd. The issue also includes original research highlighting the current state of play in the beta space.

JBIS replaces PMR’s Journal of Index Investing (JII) and features an expanded Editorial Board comprising some of best-known names in the beta space. In his introductory letter in the inaugural issue of JBIS, Brian Bruce, CEO of Hillcrest Asset Management and Editor of JBIS, explains: “When we first started JII in 2010, most investment firms were divided into active and passive teams. In the years since, the distinction has blurred, and most firms now have a beta strategies group that encompasses much more than pure indexing.”

Cathy Scott, General Manager and Publisher of PMR, states: “The launch of JBIS on the heels of our latest new titles—The Journal of Financial Data Science and The Journal of Impact & ESG Investing—underscores our tradition of being out in front of transformative industry trends.” She adds: “In 1974, Peter L. Bernstein laid down a challenge in PMR’s The Journal of Portfolio Management, and Jack Bogle answered the call by creating the world’s first index mutual fund. Similar trailblazing ideas have evolved on the pages of our 11 unique titles, including the Sharpe Ratio, the Black-Scholes Model, and the concept of goals-based investing.”

ABOUT PMR

Powered by the brightest minds in finance, PMR has been helping its members build winning investment strategies backed by foundational concepts since 1974. It is the definitive research platform for the investment management industry, publishing more than 450 peer-reviewed articles a year across 60+ investment disciplines.

ABOUT JBIS

The Journal of Beta Investment Strategies (JBIS) provides coverage of the latest innovations in the area of beta-based investment products including direct/customized indexing, ETFs, factor investing, smart beta, indexes, and passive investing. JBIS offers rigorous research and analysis of products, sector allocations, and investment strategies for those creating or investing in beta products. JBIS addresses challenging ideas and practical tools that help investors to optimize investment prospects, identify innovative uses for beta products, and incorporate the latest research in the market into their own investment plans.

Contacts

Cathy Scott



General Manager & Publisher at Portfolio Management Research



[email protected]

732-963-5853