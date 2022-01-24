Zenoss Discontinues Open-Source Product

Zenoss Community Edition Gives Way to Zenoss Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIOps–Zenoss Inc., a leader in AI-driven full-stack monitoring, today announced that it is sunsetting Zenoss Community Edition (previously called Zenoss Core). Zenoss Community Edition was a free, on-prem monitoring tool the company made available for over 15 years. Since the launch of Zenoss Cloud in 2018, which saw a 202% increase in annual recurring revenue over the past two years, the focus has gradually transitioned from crowdsourced development of extensions for Zenoss Community Edition to community development of cloud tools.

Zenoss Community Edition version 1.0 was released Nov. 15, 2006. Since that time, the product has been downloaded millions of times and became the de facto open-source monitoring tool for companies of all sizes across all industries. Some of the highlights of that journey for Zenoss Community Edition include:

Being named SIIA CODiE Award finalist for Best Open Source Innovation in 2014.

Launching companion open-source project Control Center, powered by Docker, in 2014.

Being recognized by InfoWorld with the Best Open Source Software Award in 2008.

Joining Sun, Google and Canonical as a global sponsor of Software Freedom Day 2008, a worldwide celebration of free software.

Being among open-source leaders selected for the Red Hat Exchange launch in 2007.

Participating as a founding member of the Open Source Channel Alliance.

Building a user community that enabled collaboration and crowdsourced development of extensions.

Producing over 500 community-developed ZenPacks.

Sponsoring and delivering product demonstrations at hundreds of conferences and events.

With the increasingly rapid demand for cloud-based monitoring tools, Zenoss recently announced the Zenoss Developer Center, where users can build tools for Zenoss Cloud — integrations, extensions and applications that bring any data into the platform and deliver data-based insights for unprecedented context that streamlines troubleshooting, analysis and planning. As such, the company is transitioning its crowdsourcing focus from its existing community to the Zenoss Developer Center. The community platform will be decommissioned March 31.

“Zenoss Community Edition has been a resounding success in so many ways,” said Ani Gujrathi, chief technical officer at Zenoss. “We’re making this important pivot to direct all of that momentum toward the future, which is Zenoss Cloud.”

Zenoss Cloud is the leading AI-driven full-stack monitoring platform that collects all machine data, uniquely enabling the emergence of context for preventing service disruptions in complex, modern IT environments. Zenoss Cloud leverages the most powerful machine learning and real-time analytics of streaming data to deliver AIOps, giving companies the ability to scale and adapt to the changing needs of their businesses.

Zenoss works with the world’s largest organizations to ensure their IT services and applications are always on. Delivering full-stack monitoring combined with AIOps, Zenoss uniquely collects all types of machine data, including metrics, dependency data, events, streaming data and logs, to build real-time IT service models that train machine learning algorithms to deliver robust AIOps analytics capabilities. This enables IT Ops and DevOps teams to optimize application performance, predict and eliminate outages, and reduce IT spend in modern hybrid IT environments. Zenoss is recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms and in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Tools. For more information about Zenoss, please visit https://www.zenoss.com.

