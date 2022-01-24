Premier Cybersecurity Conference GoSec Announces 2022 Dates and Updated Format

Cybersecurity professionals interested in topics including threat detection, incident response, protection strategies, as well as networking with peers will be welcomed in-person and virtually September 7 and 8

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Quebec—GoSec, Canada’s leading cybersecurity conference and exposition will be back in-person at the Montreal Convention Center this year, in addition to offering a robust digital experience to ensure that a wide audience of cybersecurity professionals can engage and connect through the event.

For over 18 years, various stakeholders and leaders in the cybersecurity field have come together at GoSec to exchange knowledge, share research, provide education and training. In addition to offering a great networking opportunity, this event gives participants the chance to learn about new industry trends and topics through more than 30 seminars. Speakers will cover a range of topics from hacking, threats and vulnerability management to machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“GoSec is a unique conference where you can meet and discuss with key actors in cybersecurity in Canada,” noted presenter Masarah Paquet-Clouston, Assistant Professor, Criminology, University of Montréal. “The talks range from solving industry problems with concrete solutions to unravelling cutting-edge vulnerabilities or presenting top-of-the-line academic research. This conference is definitely a must!”

The call for papers to present at GoSec is now open. Speakers will focus on topics that will educate their peers about new trends and challenges, while offering best practices and advice that can immediately enhance cybersecurity methods at their organizations. In addition, researchers and those with future-facing, innovative approaches will share their ideas at this event.

“The team always does a great job of providing real-world content, great networking and value-added presentations,” said Michel Lamba, Chief Digital Officer at Quadra. “This is a must-attend event for an information security officer.”

By delivering content through both in-person and virtual experiences in 2022, GoSec will help ensure that the broadest possible audience can engage with the content presented by the security community experts who participate. Virtual participants will have access to content on-demand making it the perfect experience for those who need flexibility. For professionals interested in making personal connections, the in-person format will offer opportunities to reconnect with colleagues and share best practices in groups or one-on-one settings.

Registration and event details are available at www.gosec.net.

About GoSec

GoSec brings together experts in the information technology security field from multiple sectors. In addition to being a networking opportunity for professionals, the event allows participants to learn about new industry trends and topics by offering more than 30 sessions covering topics such as: audit and governance, risk management, research, and operational security. For 17 years, GoSec’s commitment to the cybersecurity community has delivered an event that encourages content sharing, discussions, training, and connections. The goal is to bring all cybersecurity professional together to push forward and make the industry better.

