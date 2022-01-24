Strategy Analytics: OLED Drives the Smartphone Display Panel Market in 2021

Top 3 Vendors Hold 72% Market Share

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global smartphone display panel market recorded a revenue of $46 billion in CY2021, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Display Panel Market Share Q4 2021: Samsung Display Achieves 50 Percent Share.”





According to Strategy Analytics research, the smartphone display panel recorded more than 5 percent annual revenue growth. Samsung Display dominated the market with 49 percent revenue share followed by BOE Technology with 16 percent and LG Display with 8 percent in 2021. The report estimates that the top-three display panel vendors captured nearly 72 percent revenue share in the global smartphone display panel market.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics commented, “OLED display panels saw increased adoption in the supply chains of leading smartphone OEMs. We note more than 600 million OLED panels for smartphones were shipped to OEMs. The OLED segment continued to see strong momentum in terms of customer demand. However, the shortage of display driver ICs and increasing BOM restricted the growth of the OLED segment and allowed LCD panels to capture volumes.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics added, “Smartphone Display Panel technology is set to be a strong point of differentiation this year. We forecast intense competition for OLED displays as leading smartphone OEMs continue to seek more display suppliers to counter cost and supply challenges.”

