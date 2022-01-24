Pritzker Private Capital Expands Operations Team

Elevates Technology and Human Resources Leaders and Adds Experienced Finance Executive

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pritzker Private Capital (“PPC”), a leader in family direct investing, today announced two recent promotions and the hiring of a new controller to build the firm’s technology, human resources and finance teams. These team members are essential to PPC’s internal operations and support the firm’s continued growth and partnership with its family of companies.

Jeff Carlson has been promoted to Principal, Head of Technology. Carlson oversees PPC’s Technology Group, which is dedicated to strengthening the firm’s enterprise-level technology strategy and supporting its expanding family of companies with technology resources for risk management, business value creation and workforce management.

Silvia Yim has been promoted to Vice President, Human Resources. Yim continues to lead PPC’s human resources team, where she manages the firm’s recruiting and talent development initiatives, drives employee engagement strategies and plays an important role advancing the firm’s DEI commitments.

Renee Stock joins PPC as Fund Controller. Stock leads internal auditing, financial reporting and accounting operations across PPC and its family of companies. She supports PPC’s ongoing implementation of its expanding ESG program.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Jeff and Silvia on their well-deserved promotions, and to welcome Renee to the PPC family,” said Paul Carbone, President and Managing Partner of PPC. “Our internal operations team is critical to the continued growth and success of our firm. We are committed to attracting and retaining top talent across our organization as we further enhance our firm’s operations and provide best-in-class resources to our companies.”

“It is gratifying to honor Jeff and Silvia for their many contributions, and to welcome Renee as we expand our internal operations team,” said Stephanie Paine, Partner and Chief Financial Officer/Chief Administrative Officer. “Jeff, Silvia and Renee bring strong skills and expertise, and I look forward to our work together as we further strengthen our capabilities and propel our firm’s growth.”

