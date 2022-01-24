ProntoForms Expands Laptop and Desktop Capabilities with the Release of ProntoForms for macOS

New release bolsters ProntoForms’ strong native app user experiences to new groups of Apple devices

OTTAWA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce the general availability of a new client app for the macOS® operating system software, now available on the macOS App Store® online store.

Native apps that bridge gaps at the edge of the organization

ProntoForms has always been a mobile-first and offline-first solution, built for field teams. For ProntoForms, this has always meant a clear focus on familiar, intuitive experiences for mobile phones and tablets. However, our customers have also made it clear that functionality on laptops and at the desk are also an important part of the toolset for field teams to enable productivity at the edge of the organization. Workflows that empower collaboration across multiple experts in the field and in the office are made possible by capabilities like ProntoForms Teamwork combined with the ability to contribute from any mobile or desktop device. Expanding support to macOS increases the ability to implement approval workflows and ProntoForms Teamwork using a wider range of existing and newly deployed devices.

For some field technicians, the use of proprietary software that only runs on laptops is strictly required for compliance. The ability to use ProntoForms on these devices is key for a great user experience, an integrated solution, and overall productivity.

“We’re committed to providing excellent end user experiences for our field workflows and this recent update is an expansion of that,” said Glenn Chenier, Chief Product Officer at ProntoForms. “ProntoForms for macOS supports older Intel-based Mac® computers as well as the exciting line of new devices running the impressive M-series chips. Our dedication to Apple’s native development technologies has allowed us to take advantage of the convergence between IOS and macOS and to bring more value to customers. We’re excited to leverage this strength in native development to bring more laptop and desktop users into both new and existing use cases.”

About ProntoForms Corporation

ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company’s platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

