Reputation Launches Competitive Intelligence to Drive Better Business Outcomes

The AI-powered platform breaks down public customer feedback to provide competitive insights into key themes driving better customer experience

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reputation , the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today introduced Competitive Intelligence, enhancing its platform with deeper insights and analytics. With Competitive Intelligence, companies get to learn the “why” behind their competition’s online reputation and how to gain an advantage with target customers and market trends. These actionable insights can be used as fuel for a company’s own brand to help deliver the right experience at the right time and drive better overall business performance.

While data is always a key topic, many businesses are missing out on their biggest data asset; unstructured data. According to a Deloitte survey , only 18 percent of organizations take advantage of unstructured data (such as product images or customer audio files) or comments from social media. Yet, executives who say unstructured data is one of the most valuable sources of insights are 24 percent more likely to have exceeded their business goals. Furthermore, Gartner estimates that unstructured data represents an astounding 80 to 90% of all new enterprise data, and it’s growing faster than structured data. It is undeniable that businesses need a solution to turn those online conversations into actionable data that drives business strategies and improves the customer’s experience. Reputation focused on making this data available to businesses to enable them to extract insights and draw actionable steps based on what they learn about their competition and market trends.

“Every company is searching through data to find their golden nugget to inform their business strategy, and Reputation is alleviating the pain of sifting through various data sources to enable a holistic view of a brand within one platform,” said Pranav Desai, Chief Product Officer of Reputation. “To understand the world outside of a company’s four walls and get insight into what is and isn’t working for its competitors, businesses have to start relying on unstructured data to meet their goals.”

Using Reputation’s deep machine learning and natural language processing, businesses can aggregate competitor customer feedback in order to compare and discover more about the market and competition. Competitor ratings, Reputation Score X™, online review comments, category and sentiment trends, as well as impact indicators by location will help brands fully understand strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities within their market. With a completely customizable user interface, it delivers insights for all levels of the business, from day-to-day operations to key decision-makers.

Competitive Intelligence is a standalone product available to new and existing customers across all regions that pairs with Reputation’s RXM suite of products. For more details, visit the product page .

Join us during the opening keynote at Transform’22 to hear more about Competitive Intelligence and how it can help your business win in the feedback economy.

About Reputation

Reputation (formerly Reputation.com), creator of the Reputation Experience Management category, is changing the way companies gather and act on customer feedback to drive decision making and enhance Customer Experience (CX) programs. Reputation’s interaction-to-action platform translates vast amounts of solicited and unsolicited feedback data into prescriptive insights that companies use to learn from and grow. Thousands of global organizations rely on the patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X™ to provide a reliable index of brand performance in order to make targeted business improvements. Backed by Bessemer Ventures and Kleiner Perkins, and trusted by over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, Reputation turns feedback into the fuel to grow businesses around the world. Visit reputation.com to learn more.

