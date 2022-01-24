Provenir Named 2022 Fintech Innovator of the Year Finalist by the Canadian Lenders Association

The AI-powered risk decisioning provider is among an esteemed short list of vendors honored for excellence in the category in the organization’s Leaders in Lending Awards

PARSIPPANY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software for the fintech industry, today announced that it is a finalist in the “Fintech Innovator of the Year” category for the 2022 Leaders in Lending Awards by the Canadian Lenders Association (CLA).

CLA is the voice of Canada’s lending ecosystem, representing over 100 companies in commercial and consumer lending. The “Fintech Innovator of the Year” award celebrates fintech enablers that power the lending industry and help credit providers achieve incredible scale and meet the needs of millions of everyday Canadian consumers and businesses.

Award winners are determined by the use of technology to solve problems and drive efficiencies throughout the lending industry, implementation of new or innovative lending strategies and business models, and positive outcomes following successful implementations of a new technology or business model.

“Provenir is honored to be named a finalist as fintech innovator of the year by the Canadian Lenders Association and is proud to serve Canadian lenders with their risk-decisioning needs to better serve their clients,” said Kathy Stares, Executive Vice President of the Americas at Provenir. “Accurate credit risk modelling is top of mind for the lending community and this recognition serves as a testament to Provenir’s commitment of delivering new and innovative solutions that meet their needs and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Provenir’s industry-leading AI-Powered Decisioning Platform is data-fueled and AI-driven for smarter risk decisioning. It is comprised of three essential components that enable financial institutions to rapidly overcome the challenges that hold them back — data integration, AI deployment and decisioning automation. The solution empowers fintechs and financial services organizations to unlock the true value of data, combining universal data access with simplified AI and automated, real-time decisioning. With data more accessible and usable than before, financial institutions can automate complex decisions that drive world class customer experiences, addressing identify, credit and fraud for quicker onboarding and serving.

About Provenir

Provenir helps fintechs and financial services providers make smarter decisions faster with our AI-Powered Risk Decisioning Platform.

Provenir brings together the three essential components needed — data, AI and decisioning — into one unified risk decisioning solution to help organizations provide world-class consumer experiences. This unique offering gives organizations the ability to power decisioning innovation across the full customer lifecycle, driving improvements in the customer experience, access to financial services, business agility, and more.

Provenir works with disruptive financial services organizations in more than 50 countries and processes more than 3 billion transactions annually.

Contacts

Kelly Poffenberger



Lutz Public Relations and Marketing (for Provenir)



[email protected]

714.553.9071