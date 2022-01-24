Quantcast Names Mark Feldman as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships

Feldman will draw on extensive adtech experience to drive growth through strategic partnerships

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced Mark Feldman as its global senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships. Feldman will draw on his deep industry experience and knowledge to drive growth of the Quantcast Platform through the creation and management of strategic partnerships.

“As the third-party cookie’s role in digital collaboration wanes, both technological innovations and creative partnerships will fill the void,” said Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcast. “Mark is a strategic leader with a strong record of collaborative value creation, and I’m excited to have him forging partnerships that underpin how we ensure that publishers, advertisers, and agencies thrive in a cookie-free future.”

Feldman joins Quantcast from Mithera Capital, an investment management firm focused on cross-border investments and mergers and acquisitions, where he served as managing director and led investments in companies specializing in connected TV and contextual advertising. Previously, he was the vice president of corporate development and partnerships at Yahoo, where he managed advertising product partnerships and played a leadership role in the sale of Yahoo’s operating business to Verizon. Additionally, Feldman has held senior roles at Microsoft and AOL/Time Warner.

“Quantcast holds a unique position in the adtech industry, with deep relationships on both the publisher and advertiser sides of the ecosystem,” said Mark Feldman, SVP of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Quantcast. “I’m excited to work with the incredibly talented team at Quantcast to build meaningful partnerships that will accelerate the growth of our partners and Quantcast while furthering our mission of supporting the free and open internet.”

Quantcast has entered an exciting era of growth in 2022 with its cutting-edge cookieless solution for the Quantcast Platform. Learn more at quantcast.com.

Connect with Quantcast:

Follow us on LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook

About Quantcast

Quantcast is an advertising technology pioneer and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online, and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Founded in 2006, Quantcast is headquartered in San Francisco and has employees in 20 offices across 10 countries.

Learn more at www.quantcast.com and follow us on LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook.

Contacts

10Fold Communications



[email protected]

Maria Malsin, Quantcast



[email protected]