Blue Yonder and Snowflake Partner to Unlock Value of Data in Supply Chain Management

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. & No-Headquarters/BOZEMAN, Mont.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder, the leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced a partnership to transform access to disparate data for supply chain management. Blue Yonder’s Luminate™ Platform, Powered by Snowflake, is an end-to-end supply chain solution that enables retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) to better predict, prevent and resolve disruptions across their business in order to mitigate risks and tackle growing industry supply chain challenges.

Blue Yonder is partnering with Snowflake for its unique ability to meet the diverse requirements of Luminate customers and its shared vision to eliminate data silos in the industry. The two companies will collaborate to address the evolving supply chain needs of joint customers with the goal of making data more accessible and actionable.

Bringing together Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform and the Snowflake Data Cloud will empower joint customers with an end-to-end visibility into their supply chain for faster, more accurate and informed decision making. Starting with Luminate Control Tower and Luminate Demand Edge, joint customers will be able to use a single-source data infrastructure that eliminates workstream siloes and provides real-time, end-to-end orchestration across planning, execution and commerce.

In addition, as part of the partnership, Blue Yonder will leverage Snowflake’s newly announced Retail Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s integrated data platform, Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets and models.

Now Powered by Snowflake, Luminate Platform will provide:

Scalability. Blue Yonder’s customers will be able to quickly aggregate and transform data, build out machine learning (ML) models, and ingest data into the platform for faster processing and better scalability.

Blue Yonder’s customers will be able to quickly aggregate and transform data, build out machine learning (ML) models, and ingest data into the platform for faster processing and better scalability. Speed. Customers will be able to process data much faster, enabling comprehensive insights and automated decisions that drive more effectiveness and efficiencies across their organizations.

Customers will be able to process data much faster, enabling comprehensive insights and automated decisions that drive more effectiveness and efficiencies across their organizations. Reduced data redundancies. Organizations will be able to work from a single source of data truth. This eliminates disparate data and siloed workflows across applications to ensure common data usage and integrated workflows.

“In today’s dynamic environment, our customers need to have a single source of truth at their fingertips to better manage disruptions and understand the impacts – both short- and long-term – of decisions made within their supply chains. By partnering with Snowflake, we are able to help our customers transform their access to disparate data – and how they leverage it – so they can better predict and pivot before disruptions occur, understand any potential impacts, and put in place prescriptive steps to mitigate risks to get back on-track to meet customer expectations,” said Mark Morgan, Interim CEO, Blue Yonder.

“Our partnership with Blue Yonder will help prepare the supply chain across retailers, brands, manufacturers, and 3PLs with a data-driven future,” said Rosemary Hua, Global Industry Lead, Retail and CPG at Snowflake. “With Luminate Platform, Powered by Snowflake, joint customers can uncover a single source of truth from planning through execution, connecting their business from end-to-end to reduce supply chain risks, enhance customer experiences, and help drive business growth.”

Blue Yonder’s Luminate Platform is a single-source data infrastructure that eliminates workstream siloes and provides end-to-end supply chain visibility and orchestration across planning, execution and commerce. Blue Yonder’s Luminate Control Tower functions as the nerve center of the platform, providing end-to-end visibility for faster, more accurate and more automated decision making. Luminate Platform leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and ML to empower users with prescriptive resolutions to disruptions and challenges, taking prioritization and impact analysis into account to reduce supply chain risks, optimize inventory positions, reduce logistics costs, and maximize customer experiences and revenue.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 241 of the 2021 Fortune 500 and 488 of the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2022, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

