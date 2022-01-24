Remote launches first-to-market API to revolutionize global hiring

The Remote API provides the solution for leading HR, Payroll, and Talent Marketplace software providers to enable their customers to hire beyond their borders.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Remote, the leader in building, managing, and supporting global, distributed workforces, today launched the first-to-market API to help companies scale and seamlessly manage international teams. Launching with partners Sequoia Consulting and AngelList, the Remote API provides a seamless, customizable integration for businesses to pay and manage full-time workers around the world.

“We founded Remote to remove the barriers to hiring the best talent — regardless of location — and core integrations with other innovative tech are critical to empowering businesses to hire and retain anyone, anywhere in the world,” said Job van der Voort, CEO and Co-Founder of Remote. “Over the past three years, Remote has focused on creating the infrastructure that businesses need to support global employment. Now, we are excited to build on this foundation with the Remote API, which will empower like-minded partners to help even more businesses effortlessly scale around the world.”

Today, many companies are struggling to find comprehensive support for managing payroll, benefits, and compliance for teams who are increasingly distributed around the world. To solve this challenge, the Remote API is built for partners to embed Remote’s global employment services directly within their platforms so the companies they serve can effortlessly hire employees globally, pay their teams in local currencies, and remain compliant with local regulations. Through a customizable integration, partners can support their customers’ workforce needs in multiple countries all from a single platform, enabling them to scale more efficiently.

“We believe that remote work is the future,” says AngelList Talent CEO, Amit Matani. “Remote hiring helps startups build their teams faster by giving them access to the global pool of remote talent. The Remote API allows us to add one-click hiring to our end-to-end recruiting platform, giving us and our customers a competitive advantage.”

The Remote API can be tailored based on each partner’s individual needs, from simple builds to enable the endpoints that customers will use most often, like easy sign up for Remote’s Employer of Record services, to a fully embedded white labeled solution to manage the entire global employment lifecycle directly from the partner’s platform.

“At Sequoia, we know that tech innovations are critical for unifying, streamlining, automating, and elevating people functions,” said Sequoia Consulting CEO, Greg Golub. “With the Remote API, the people-driven companies we work with will be able to simplify their benefits and compensation operations and focus on continuing to deliver what’s most impactful for their global teams.”

Remote is the leader in building, managing and supporting global, remote-first workforces. Using Remote’s future-forward HR platform, businesses can hire and retain the world’s best talent – regardless of where they are based. With expert team members located in 50 countries, Remote provides all the tools and support companies need to manage onboarding, payroll, benefits, relocation and other services for tech and knowledge workers. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre. In 2021, Remote was named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces and received Comparably’s awards for Best Company for Diversity and Best Company for Happiness. For more information, visit remote.com .

