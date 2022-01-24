RIWI Expands its Presence in the Middle East and Announces New Partnership with Global IT Provider CEBS Worldwide

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2022) – RIWI Corp. (TSXV: RIWI) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the “Company” or “RIWI”), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, has entered into a partnership with CEBS Worldwide in the Middle East region, as well as Africa and APAC.

RIWI has conducted several projects in the Middle East leveraging its patented Random Domain Intercept Technology (RDIT) and sees potential for a huge opportunity in the market. It is estimated that the Middle East has over 460 million citizens with opinions on everything from infrastructure, politics, travel, health, business, finance immigration, safety and several other topics. The partnership with CEBS Worldwide allows RIWI to further support its customers by providing a local presence and helps Middle Eastern governments and businesses better service their citizens by facilitating direct feedback on their respective topics of concern.

RIWI started building a partner ecosystem in the first quarter of 2022. This strategy is aimed at further enhancing value for RIWI customers by connecting with like-minded organizations that focus on trusted and transparent data. All of RIWI partners undergo a formal vetting process to ensure customers will receive an exceptional and consistent customer experience.

CEBS Worldwide is a global IT provider dedicated to providing innovative solutions to worldwide customers in many verticals like Government, Retail, BFSI, Airlines, Manufacturing, and Telecom. By partnering with leading vendors, CEBS brings cutting-edge technology to solve the wide range of challenges its customers are facing in a modern world. To learn more, please visit https://www.cebsworldwide.com/.

“Partnering with RIWI means helping government and private sector clients get predictive about the important decisions they make. By leveraging this new approach, decision-makers can rapidly gain key insights into the impacts of public policies, corporate strategy, and marketing campaigns. CEBS Worldwide has deep experience in sentiment analytics and this partnership will help us to take the practice to the next level,” says CEBS International CEO, Satish Swaroop.

On this partnership, RIWI CEO, Greg Wong shared “RIWI brings a decade of experience in the Middle East to the partnership with CEBS Worldwide. It has never been more important for businesses and governments to listen to and learn from their customers and citizens as this builds a foundation of trust. In CEBS International, we have found a partner that both shares our core values and understands how sentiment data can be used to improve customer and citizen experiences.”

RIWI and CEBS already have an active sales pipeline and are actively planning several customer events and marketing activities. To learn more about RIWI’s offering in the Middle East, reach out to RIWI directly at [email protected] or to [email protected].

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries – without collecting any personally identifiable data. https://riwi.com

