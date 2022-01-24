Schrocken Strengthens the Executive Team and Board as It Gears up for US Launch and Raise Series A Funding Round

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrocken Inc. announced today that Bernie Prusaczyk has been appointed CEO of the company; he will also join as a member of Schrocken’s Board of Directors. An experienced business leader and startup executive, Prusaczyk succeeded Yogendra Chordia and assumed responsibilities on March 21, 2022. Yogendra Chordia remains on the board, and assumed responsibilities of President and Chief Strategy Officer.

Bernie has had a prolific career in spearheading commercialization opportunities for disruptive technologies and solutions. He has thirty years of leadership experience across various industries; ranging across software, life sciences data management, business intelligence, and medical devices.

“Bernie’s background in commercialization of disruptive technologies, and sales & P&L leadership will complement Schrocken’s strengths in product vision, buildout, and execution,” said Steve Wain, member of Schrocken’s board.

“I am excited to join with the passionate leadership of Schrocken,” said Prusaczyk. “They have made great progress with their collaboration platform to digitize life sciences manufacturing outsourcing, helping external manufacturing and supply chain teams in life sciences firms manage contract manufacturing as they have never been able to do so, until now.”

Prusaczyk has been at the core of several start-ups from pre-revenue to rapid revenue growth and exits. His experience includes serving on the management team of NuGenesis Technologies, a life sciences data management platform. He helped the company grow and exit with the successful sale to Waters Corporation. He had additional divisional sales leadership roles, among others, at Agfa (now Monotype Imaging), EasyAsk (acquired by Progress Software) and Sybase iAnywhere (now SAP).

Recently, Prusaczyk was at VIC Technology Venture Development for eight years as the founder and Managing Director of the Boston Branch. At VIC, he formed five physical science based entities involving technology transfer from leading universities. As CEO of each, Prusaczyk recruited the teams, won first customers, gained investors and established boards. Bernie holds a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross.

“Bernie joining the Schrocken team will help accelerate reach in the customer and investor communities,” said Yogendra Chordia. “This effort will lead to accomplishing Schrocken’s objective of dramatically improving collaboration in the life sciences industry, and thus improve resilience of drug supply chains, a key objective for several nations in this time of dynamic geopolitical developments.”

Uday Baldota is joining as a member of Schrocken’s Board of Directors. He is the Chief Executive Officer and a Board member of Taro Pharmaceuticals, a NYSE listed multinational pharmaceutical company. A seasoned pharmaceutical executive with more than 25 years experience, Uday specializes in building world-beating teams, while crafting and executing a compelling vision. “I am excited to join the Board of Directors of Schrocken. Schrocken is poised well as its technology product offerings fill up a much experienced gap within contract manufacturing relationships in the pharma and life sciences industry,” said Uday Baldota.

“Uday’s cross-functional expertise in the pharmaceutical industry spanning technology, finance, and executive leadership as CEO of a listed global organization will guide Schrocken in defining winning strategies for the life sciences industry,” said Sanjay Kuberkar, Co-founder and COO of Schrocken. “We welcome Uday as a member of the Board of Directors, and look forward to his insights in all aspects of the business.”

Based in San Jose, California, Schrocken is a privately held B2B SaaS startup that enables a seamless and streamlined collaboration between big pharma, bio-techs and their external manufacturing partners. Our innovations empower stakeholders in the industry to engage with their partners with trust and transparency, leading to end-to-end visibility of their supply chains to ultimately deliver effective healthcare outcomes to the patient community. We use emerging technologies such as Enterprise Blockchain, Analytics and Cloud to develop breakthrough SaaS solutions.

