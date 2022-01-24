The IoT Community Announces Inmarsat as a Platinum-level Corporate Member in its Elite IoT Ecosystem

Del Ashley, Senior Director for Innovation at Inmarsat, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—The IoT CommunityTM (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, has joined its elite IoT ecosystem as a platinum-level corporate member. Inmarsat’s Del Ashley, Senior Director for Innovation is also appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are excited to welcome Inmarsat to our IoT Community ecosystem as a platinum-level corporate member, in addition to adding Del Ashley to our Advisory Board. Inmarsat is driving meaningful change that is enabling industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing to come of age. We look forward to working with Del Ashley and the Inmarsat team to accelerate the uptake of industrial and enterprise deployment of this transformative technology.”

Inmarsat provides global satellite IoT connectivity through its ELERA L-band network, enabling the collection of millions of data points over land, sea and air. Inmarsat’s ELERA IoT platform is the most versatile platform for satellite IoT, supporting the connectivity needs of businesses from across the IoT ecosystem.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased to have Inmarsat join us in the IoT Community, and we welcome Del Ashley to our Advisory Board. We look forward to Inmarsat’s contributions to advancing our vision of an open, secure, and intelligent edge, collaborating across our IoT Community.”

Inmarsat’s corporate membership adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem, composed of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past 7 years, IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem.

Del Ashley, Senior Director for Innovation Inmarsat Enterprise said: “Becoming a platinum member of the prestigious IoT Community is a major step for Inmarsat and I am excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board. Inmarsat is a global leader in delivering satellite IoT and I look forward to taking that experience and raising satellite’s profile as a key enabler of IoT connectivity in my new role. I am also delighted to be working with other community members to create the framework for the IoT Community’s many Center of Excellence initiatives.”

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)



The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 30,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, technical and operational issues. For more information, visit http://www.iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Inmarsat



Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

