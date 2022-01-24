Scratchpad Introduces the First Inbox and Deal Alert System Built for Revenue Teams

Latest Innovation Delivers a Completely New Experience for Salespeople and Revenue Operations to Better Manage the Chaos of Distracting Notifications and Reminders

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Scratchpad, Inc ., pioneer and leader of the revenue team workspace, today announced the immediate availability of the first inbox and deal alert system built for salespeople to cut through the noise and clutter of notifications, often sent through Slack or email, disrupting their day-to-day workflows.

Salespeople’s priorities are focused on driving growth. They talk with customers, manage their pipelines, update next steps, follow methodologies, all to close the deal. But they are also tasked with an incredible amount of tedious manual processes created by tools that don’t fit into their natural workflows. Worse yet, their email and Slack channels are inundated by daily chaos from notifications, and reminders for their deals and expected to take action. If salespeople don’t respond immediately, notifications and emails become ‘work debt’ completed after hours, missed, or ignored altogether, which invariably creates more notifications, distractions, and drag across sales teams.

“Many organizations have bought into the myth that sales reps must do their work in Salesforce,” says Pouyan Salehi, CEO and co-founder of Scratchpad. “Businesses depend on Salesforce as the source of truth and high quality data hygiene is the value driver, ensuring accurate forecasting required to fuel growth. This hardens the idea that work salespeople do must happen within the CRM. Then tools like Slack are introduced to function as digital sales managers, constantly nudging reps to make updates in Salesforce. For most reps, notifications, reminders, and emails disappear into black holes because there are too many of them, they aren’t actionable, and rarely connected to the deal itself. This forces reps to switch between tools slowing them down. We see a better way giving reps one place to help them sell without distractions and enable Revue Operations with a solution to help their reps celebrate wins with effortless data hygiene.”

For the first time ever, sales reps have one place to get actionable alerts about their deals, take sales notes, manage their pipelines, and update next steps that fits naturally into their workflows and is always connected to Salesforce. Sales Leaders benefit from one collaborative workspace for asynchronous conversations with their reps and Revenue Operations can configure triggers to help reps celebrate won deals, create zero boards for opportunities missing next steps or ghost opportunities missing amounts. Sales teams are no longer distracted by nagging reminders that require switching between tabs and tools, and Revenue Operations and Sales Leaders can rest easy knowing Salesforce is always up-to-date and their forecasts are accurate.

Scratchpad has continued to experience unprecedented growth recently announcing a surge in user word-of-mouth customer love, G2 industry award recognition, and a rapid pace of product innovation including recent products such as bridging calendar, tasks, notes, contacts, and Salesforce, Scratchpad Command, pushing and linking notes to Salesforce, and the first commenting system designed for revenue teams . Scratchpad also secured $33 million in Series B funding pre-empted by Craft Ventures to continue to invest in building the first ever revenue team workspace for global sales teams.

Customers can sign up to use Scratchpad in less than 30 seconds via Chrome plugin or as a web app. Scratchpad instantly connects to Salesforce and gives salespeople the fastest experience to access and update Salesforce and manage their day-to-day sales workflow. For more information, please visit: www.scratchpad.com

What customers are saying

“This is super cool. Other tools are just an annoying alert that tells you to go back to Salesforce to do your work. What I like about what you are doing is that you are putting the alert and making them actionable directly where reps love to work, in Scratchpad.” – Alex Miller, RevOps, Mux

“This is actually quite amazing. I love that this creates a collaborative space for AE’s and sales leaders to have back and forth conversations in one space. It removes a lot of the manual work for myself and our sales leaders but also removes the least fun part of being an AE, which is the administrative work.” – Anja Logan, Sr. Sales Enablement Program Manager, Vidyard

“This addresses my desire to pinpoint exactly what I need to do when I need to do it. Scratchpad further helps me with understanding things I need to update like aging sales or missing information on deals without thinking about it. This is also incredibly helpful for my Director and VP of Sales because they are also asking us to update something for better forecasting and Scratchpad now assists them to help our entire team.” – Nate Taylor, Account Executive, Ambition

