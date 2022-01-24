Sekuya Reveal their Multiverse Project to be Launched in 2022

Jakarta, Indonesia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 24, 2022) – Sekuya Multiverse ($SKUY) is excited to announce the launch of their multiverse project. Sekuya is a multiverse project existing in crypto space, released in 19 February 2022.

The Legend of Sekuyas in the Multiverse

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8690/117977_domain%20sekuya1.jpg

Sekuya will launch an Ultra Rare NFT series in April 2022 called ‘100 Legends of Sekuya’ which can be used inside the Sekuya Multiverse. All 100 NFTs will be useable skins and landmarks inside Sekuya.

Sekuya’s team come from expert backgrounds, like a brand consultant who handled 100+ brands in 4 years who is under 30 years old, a blockchain expert, a young start-up leader with 5 years experience, and an architect. Sekuya has already announced 10 partnerships with crypto communities around the world and will announce more collaborations in near future.

“We are looking not just creating something new or cool, but a world where people can escape from real life, not a duplicate digital version of it,” said NN93, CMO of Sekuya.

Sekuya is listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The goal of Sekuya is growing the market to $1,000,000,000 marketcap and becoming one of the biggest metaverses in crypto space.

