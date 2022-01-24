She Has a Deal Announces CHMWarnick as Advisor & Educating Sponsor

Asset Management/Owner Advisory Firm to Provide Training for SHaD

TYSONS CORNER, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–She Has a Deal (SHaD), a real estate investment platform that creates new pathways to hotel ownership and development for women, today announced that CHMWarnick, the leading provider of hotel asset management and owner advisory services, will provide long-term guidance as an asset management advisor and “educating sponsor” for the organization to successfully operate the assets it acquires, develops and/or owns.

“This generous investment enhances the knowledge and skills of our team to be at the cutting edge of asset management,” said Tracy Prigmore, founder, SHaD. “Our investors and partners can be assured that the hotel assets that SHaD has under management will benefit from the expertise and firsthand knowledge imparted by CHMWarnick, the leading hotel asset management company in the industry.”

CHMWarnick will share best practices on asset management, prepare training modules for SHaD participants, and leverage Proph+IT™, the company’s revolutionary technology platform that harnesses the power of big data from an ownership lens to optimize hospitality investments.

“She Has a Deal has taken meaningful strides to advance the role of women and create a pathway for ownership in the hospitality industry, a category not nearly enough females currently occupy,” said Kristie Dickinson, managing director/EVP, CHMWarnick. “As a company, we recognize the hospitality industry still has a long way to go when it comes to gender diversity, equality and inclusion. However, we are encouraged by the work being done by organizations such as SHaD and the Castell Project to challenge the status quo, elevate women to leadership roles and create investment opportunities. By working with Tracy to develop a best-in-class asset management platform for SHaD’s hospitality investments, we can contribute directly to the success of this next generation of hotel owners while fashioning a structure of oversight and value creation that the investment community has come to expect and is synonymous with CHMWarnick.”

As an educating sponsor, CHMWarnick contributes content for the SHaD MasterClasses, SHaDTalks! and ongoing programming designed to accelerate the SHaD participants’ knowledge on investing in hotel real estate.

About She Has a Deal

She Has a Deal was founded to create new pathways to hotel ownership and development for women through education, networking, and mentorship. SHaD’s signature program is an annual hotel investment pitch competition (SHaDPitch). Participants attend a multi-module education series that prepares them to lead hotel investment projects and accelerates their knowledge by walking them through the process of sourcing, evaluating, financing, and pitching a hotel investment deal. The winners of the competition receive cash equity for their deals. Tickets to SHaDPitch 2022 are available at www.shehasadeal.com/shadpitch2022tickets. She Has a Deal also established SHaD Prosperity Fund I to raise equity to invest in woman led hotel projects, and the organization offers educational opportunities for all aspiring hotel owners, investors and developers through a MasterClass and Mastermind series.

About CHMWarnick

CHMWarnick is the leading provider of hotel asset management and advisory services on behalf of owners and lenders. The company asset manages over 70 hotels comprising approximately 29,000 rooms valued ­­­at roughly $15 billion and actively advises hotel owners on a wide array of hospitality projects, including acquisition, development and operational enhancement. CHMWarnick’s services include asset management, loan monitoring, hotel receivership, hotel planning and development, acquisition due diligence, owner-entity accounting, management/operator selection and negotiation, capital planning and disposition. CHMWarnick is regarded as a thought leader in hotel ownership issues and asset management practices, and has six offices nationwide, including locations in Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Fort Lauderdale and San Francisco. For more information, contact 978.522.7002 or visit www.CHMWarnick.com. For the latest company news, follow CHMWarnick on Twitter @CHMWarnick and LinkedIn.

