SkyWater Florida Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Certification

Major step for production readiness of domestic heterogeneous integration solutions

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), the trusted technology realization partner, today announced that its Florida facility has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Quality Management System certification to support domestic heterogenous integration solutions. In January 2021, SkyWater took over operation of the Center for Neovation, a state-of-the-art 200 mm semiconductor manufacturing facility in NeoCity, Osceola County to address emerging commercial and government agency needs for U.S.-sourced electronics.

ISO 9001:2015 is the world’s most widely recognized quality management standard and helps organizations to meet the expectations and needs of their customers. As part of the certification process, SkyWater Florida engaged in a rigorous audit of its business processes. By achieving this level of certification, the company is demonstrating its ability and desire to effectively provide a quality management system while continuously improving its services and internal processes.

“Adhering to our quality policy and maintaining a management system that is both effective and efficient gives our customers confidence in our processes,” said CJ Bonifas, SkyWater’s VP of quality, EHS, failure analysis and operational excellence. “By having measurable quality objectives and openly encouraging feedback from internal and external parties, we are able to track our progress and make improvements that have a genuinely positive impact on our business.”

According to Dale Miller, SkyWater Florida site general manager, “Achieving this standard is a reflection of our hard work and dedication as we step up the Florida facility to provide a domestic source for heterogeneous integration solutions.”

SkyWater plans to offer customers a U.S.-based manufacturing capability for the next generation of heterogenous integration. These offerings include Si-interposer with and without through silicon vias (TSVs), wafer-to-wafer (W2W) hybrid bonding, and fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP). Plans for the near future are to offer a die-to-wafer (D2W) and die-to-die (D2D) hybrid bonding capability to enable the integration of different semiconductor devices, commonly called chiplets, into a highly dense package which provides enhanced performance at the smallest size for the lowest cost. Applications such as AI, 5G, IoT and consumer are driving demand for increased electronic device performance, and advanced packaging production demands have been created by these technologies.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater (NASDAQ: SKYT) is a U.S.-owned semiconductor manufacturer and a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier. SkyWater’s Technology as a ServiceSM model streamlines the path to production for customers with development services, volume production and heterogeneous integration solutions in its world-class U.S. facilities. This pioneering model enables innovators to co-create the next wave of technology with diverse categories including mixed-signal CMOS, ROICs, rad-hard ICs, power discretes, MEMS, superconducting ICs, photonics, carbon nanotubes and interposers. SkyWater serves growing markets including aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial and IoT. For more information, visit: www.skywatertechnology.com.

SkyWater Technology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that are based on the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events, rather than past events and outcomes, and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Key factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to be different than expected or anticipated include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other documents that the Company files with the SEC, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

