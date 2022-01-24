SMX Achieves Advanced Specialization for Modernization of Web Applications in Microsoft Azure

HERNDON, Va., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMX, a Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ recognized visionary of next-generation cloud solutions, is pleased to announce the achievement of the Microsoft Azure advanced specialization: Modernization of Web Applications. Azure advanced specializations are a way for clients to understand the unique skills of each provider to more easily determine which provider is best suited for their needs. This specialization validates that application modernization services performed by SMX are delivered in alignment with cloud adoption best practices and well architected principles.

SMX helps clients reduce technical debt and the associated toil in sustaining application workloads to achieve the benefits cloud offers through the transformation of application workloads, shifting from legacy platforms into Azure, delivering enablement and value to strategic mission and business outcomes. SMX supports clients’ ability to capitalize on Azure cloud native services while harnessing the agility and scalability of Azure services.

“SMX is proud to be recognized for the modernization work we’re executing with clients. This Microsoft designation is a differentiator in the marketplace, which organizations should consider when looking to modernize their applications and obtain high ROI from Azure cloud services,” said Rick Kelley, Vice President of SMX Cloud Center of Excellence.

SMX is a provider of MSP and MSSP services for clients with high regulatory and compliance needs, such as Federal, DoD, Financial Services, and Healthcare. Our unique expertise helps clients easily adopt cloud services, while meeting all security and compliance requirements, in an accelerated timeline to support business and mission outcomes faster.

The achievement of this specialization validates that SMX is an experienced and trusted partner that clients confidently rely on to accelerate their cloud journey.

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/services/cloud/.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at [email protected].