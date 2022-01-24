Strategy Analytics: Sony Achieves Smartphone CIS Market Dominance in 2021

CIS Shipments Slow Down

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global smartphone Image sensor market in 2021 secured a total revenue of $15.1 billion, according to the Strategy Analytics Handset Component Technologies service report, “Smartphone Image Sensor Market Share Q4 2021: Sony Leads and Gains Share”





Strategy Analytics finds that the smartphone image sensor market witnessed a revenue growth of more than 3 percent year-over-year in 2021. Sony Semiconductor Solutions topped with 45 percent revenue share followed by Samsung System LSI and OMNIVISION in 2021. The top three vendors captured nearly 83 percent revenue share in the global smartphone image sensor market in 2021. In terms of smartphone multi-camera application, Image sensors for Depth and Macro application reached 30 percent share while those for Ultrawide application exceeded 15 percent share.

Jeffrey Mathews, Senior Analyst at Strategy Analytics says, “Smartphone OEMs continued to embrace the multicamera applications as well as the adoption of high-resolution CIS across device tiers. Sony expanded the supply of custom CIS products across leading premium smartphones while Samsung and Omnivision saw demand for high-resolution CIS products. We note image sensor vendors are introducing new CIS products featuring high-resolution specification for smartphone ultrawide camera application.”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of the Strategic Technologies Practice at Strategy Analytics commented, “Large format and high-resolution image sensors will be a key area of growth as OEMs aim to apply superior camera capabilities within smartphones. However, demand continues to be influenced by the CIS inventory as well as the supply shortages for smartphone components.”

