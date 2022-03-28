Synthetic Biologics to Participate in the Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company’s Management will provide a corporate update and participate in a panel discussion entitled “Pancreatic Cancer: Turning the Tide for One of the Most Challenging Indications in Oncology,” at the Maxim 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, to be held virtually March 28-March 30, 2022.

Details on the panel discussion include:

Title: “Pancreatic Cancer: Turning the Tide for One of the Most Challenging Indications in Oncology”

Date: March 28, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

The conference will be available through the M-Vest portal for registered members.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company recently consummated the acquisition of VCN Biosciences, S.L. (VCN), which is developing a new oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform designed for intravenous (IV), intravitreal and antitumoral delivery to trigger tumor cell death, improve access of co-administered cancer therapies to the tumor, and promote a robust and sustained anti-tumor response by the patient’s immune system. In addition, the Company’s lead candidates are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to degrade certain commonly used IV beta-lactam antibiotics within the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to prevent (a) microbiome damage, (b) Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI), (c) overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, (d) the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (e) acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) recipients, and (2) SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) produced under cGMP conditions and intended to treat both local GI and systemic diseases. For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics’ website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

