Zymergen Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Biotechnology company Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen” or the “Company”), today reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

“Our strategy is committed to bringing products to market by designing and producing molecules, microbes, and materials for diverse end markets across advanced materials, drug discovery and automation,” said Zymergen’s interim CEO, Jay Flatley. “We have implemented a rigorous product development process which evaluates programs through stringent phase gates that verify aspects of the market, the product, and the team resources to fully develop that product to launch. Ahead of the process, we have a robust research engine to create a pipeline of new opportunities that we believe have high potential. We are pleased with our progress and remain focused on our strategy of pursuing continuous launches of breakthrough products.”

Recent Highlights

Announced prioritization on three key businesses focused on advanced materials, drug discovery and automation

Demonstrated early results from the company’s infectious disease program, supported by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which discovered hundreds of potential novel hits against malaria, tuberculosis, and COVID-19 targets

Launched automation technology offering supported by a commercial pipeline of more than 20 potential customers and two signed contracts for system design

Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.0 million, primarily relating to R&D service agreements and collaboration revenue.

Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $74.3 million, including total restructuring charges of $7.6 million.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $78.1 million.

Preliminary Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue was $16.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, primarily relating to R&D service agreements and collaboration revenue.

Total operating expenses for 2021 were $364.3 million, including total restructuring charges of $28.8 million and a reversal of accrued performance bonuses of approximately $9.4 million.

Net loss was $361.8 million in 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were $386.1 million as of December 31, 2021, excluding restricted cash of $12.0 million.

The financial results presented in this press release are preliminary, estimated, and unaudited. They are subject to the completion and finalization of Zymergen’s financial and accounting closing procedures. They reflect management’s estimates based solely upon information available to management as of the date of this press release. Further information learned during that completion and finalization may alter the final results. In addition, the preliminary estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for full quarter or audited full year financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There is a possibility that Zymergen’s fourth quarter and full year financial results could vary materially from these preliminary results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon this preliminary information.

Webcast Information

About Zymergen

Zymergen is a biotech company that designs and produces molecules, microbes and materials for diverse end markets. We partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Investor Contact

PRELIMINARY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 3,039 $ 5,906 $ 16,743 $ 13,284 Operating expenses: Cost of service revenue 9,583 21,097 69,721 84,818 Research and development 30,084 29,866 159,120 90,852 Sales and marketing 4,895 4,150 23,648 18,627 General and administrative 22,111 15,363 83,009 60,076 Restructuring charges 7,615 — 28,808 — Total operating expenses 74,288 70,476 364,306 254,373 Loss from operations (71,249 ) (64,570 ) (347,563 ) (241,089 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 2 41 64 492 Interest and other expense (6,814 ) (11,016 ) (14,235 ) (21,646 ) Total other expense (6,812 ) (10,975 ) (14,171 ) (21,154 ) Loss before income taxes (78,061 ) (75,545 ) (361,734 ) (262,243 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (77 ) (53 ) (51 ) 49 Net loss $ (78,138 ) $ (75,598 ) $ (361,785 ) $ (262,194 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.76 ) $ (5.96 ) $ (4.87 ) $ (21.46 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.76 ) $ (5.96 ) $ (4.89 ) $ (21.46 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

to common stockholders, basic 102,608,689 12,676,335 74,226,964 12,217,889 Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

to common stockholders, diluted 102,608,689 12,676,335 74,305,802 12,217,889