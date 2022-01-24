Tellius Named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms

Tellius in the Report for First Time; Company Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tellius, the AI-driven decision intelligence platform, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Analytics & Business Intelligence Platforms. This marks the first time Tellius has been recognized in the Gartner report evaluating analytics and business intelligence platforms. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that recognized Tellius’ Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“We are confident that Tellius is fulfilling a huge need to drive faster and better decision making for insight-driven organizations. We are just at the beginning of our journey to disrupt the analytics market to give anyone, regardless of their analytical skills, granular insights into what is happening, why metrics change, and how to impact business outcomes with a simple, unified user experience,” said Ajay Khanna, Founder & CEO of Tellius. “We feel that this recognition validates our approach to pair AI/ML-driven automation with a modern natural language interface to enable instant ad hoc analysis of billions of records of enterprise data.”

Supercharging the Journey from Data to Decisions

Tellius emerged from stealth in 2018 to tackle an unaddressed problem related to the explosion of data: how business and analytics teams overcome analytics bottlenecks caused by the manual process of ad hoc exploration and insights generation. The Tellius AI-driven decision intelligence platform enables anyone, regardless of their analytical skills, to quickly ask and answer ‘what,’ ‘why,’ and ‘how’-type questions from granular business data. Tellius combines the ease of use of a Google-like search interface for ad hoc querying with the power and scalability of an Apache Spark-based ML engine for robust automated insights such as trend drivers, root cause analysis, and anomaly detection. The platform can sit on top of a customer’s modern data stack by connecting to cloud data warehouses, or ingest data from source systems for high performance computation. The product is deployed in a variety of customer environments, including cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, supporting upwards of thousands of users per organization.

Since launching, Tellius has gained considerable traction in the growing decision intelligence market, empowering customers across industries – including multiple Fortune 500 companies – to augment human expertise with AI/ML for better and faster business decision-making. Tellius customers are deriving value through the platform every day; for example:

A multinational CPG firm uses Tellius to generate 360° shopper profiles 10x faster with 90% effectiveness to optimize targeted promotions, resulting in multi-million dollar revenue impact

A SaaS startup uses Tellius’ self-service augmented analytics capabilities to get faster churn analysis and reduce reporting time by 91% to gain a 360° view across 40+ siloed brands

The company was named a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor™ and has raised more than $17M in funding to date.

View a complimentary copy of the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report, and learn more in this blog entitled “Disrupting Analytics with AI-Driven Decision Intelligence: Why Tellius is a Visionary.” Please also join Tellius for the ongoing webinar series, “Speeding the Path from Data to Decision Intelligence.”

About Tellius

Tellius is an AI-driven decision intelligence platform that enables anyone to get faster insights from their data. The company helps organizations across industries, including financial services, pharmaceutical and life sciences, retail, healthcare, and high technology, accelerate their journey from data to decisions by augmenting human expertise and curiosity with intelligent automation. The company’s platform combines AI- and ML-driven automation with a search interface for ad hoc exploration, allowing users to ask questions of their business data, analyze billions of records in seconds, and gain comprehensive, automated insights in a single platform. Founded in 2016, Tellius is backed by Sands Capital Ventures, Grotech Ventures, and Veraz Investments.

To learn more, follow Tellius on LinkedIn and Twitter, or visit www.tellius.com.

