Tenet Appoints Will McDowell to Lead Investor Relations

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) today announced the appointment of Will McDowell as Vice President, Investor Relations. McDowell will join Tenet on March 31, 2022, after more than two decades serving in leadership roles at Cigna Corporation.

McDowell currently serves as Cigna’s Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, where he is responsible for expanding relationships with private market buyers and implementing the company’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) plan. Previously, he worked for nearly a decade in Investor Relations (IR) at Cigna, including leading the function for six years as Vice President.

“Will is a seasoned, relationship-driven executive who brings a broad financial skillset to Tenet,” said Dan Cancelmi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “With more than two decades of healthcare experience, we look forward to his expertise across many disciplines, including IR, financial analysis and strategy.”

Among other areas of responsibility, McDowell’s IR leadership at Cigna included serving as the financial spokesperson to the investor community and cultivating strong relationships with portfolio managers, as well as buy-side and sell-side analysts. He also oversaw investor-related environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters.

“Tenet has a clear commitment to shareholder value creation through a focus on execution of a well-developed strategy,” said McDowell. “I am pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with leadership to communicate the Company’s compelling growth story.”

Prior to joining the IR team at Cigna, McDowell held several finance and accounting leadership positions at the company. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, serving as an Audit Manager. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and an MBA in Finance, both from St. Joseph’s University.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, we operate 60 hospitals and operate or have an ownership interest in approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers and other care sites and clinics. We also operate Conifer Health Solutions, which provides revenue cycle management and value-based care services to hospitals, health systems, physician practices, employers and other clients. Across the Tenet enterprise, we are united by our mission to deliver quality, compassionate care in the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.tenethealth.com.

