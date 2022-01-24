The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Names Intradiem a Winner of the Atlanta Top Workplaces 2022 Award

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intradiem has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few.

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business.”

Intradiem’s vision is to reinvent customer service for everyone—from the customers who need it to the customer service teams who provide it. The company’s AI-powered Intelligent Automation platform processes and leverages millions of real-time data points to improve contact center operating efficiency, agent engagement and customer experiences.

“Our employees are the company’s number one priority,” said Intradiem’s Chief People Officer, Kimberly Hiler. “Working to ensure their well-being is not only the right thing to do—it also encourages them to create the innovative technology that helps our customers thrive. We’re incredibly honored to be named one of the top places to work in the Atlanta area.”

